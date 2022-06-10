So That's Why Britney Spears & Donatella Versace Were Hanging Out

On June 9, Britney Spears and Donatella Versace revealed the collaboration to end all collaborations: a custom Versace wedding gown, which Spears wore to marry longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

Back in March, the pop icon broke the internet with an instantly iconic Instagram shot of herself with Ms. Versace and Ashgari hanging out at home. "Look who came to visit … these 2 bad bitches are up to no good," Spears captioned the post.

Evidently so! While the reason for Versace's house call hasn't been confirmed, I'd guess the two minds met to discuss Spears' wedding dress, a corseted gown with a high-slit and off-the-shoulder straps. Of course, the princess of pop accessorized with a matching choker (her signature accessory, judging from her many Instagram 'fit pics).

The groom also wore Versace — a classic tux, to be exact. Asghari, an actor and personal trainer, met Spears in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. Apparently, the singer cast him as soon as she landed on his headshot, one of many in the running to play Spears' love interest.

After finding Asghari's number in her bag, Spears gave him a call. And as they say, the rest is history! The couple got engaged in September 2021, shortly before Spears' conservatorship was officially terminated.

Congratulations to the happy couple, and to Versace for managing to keep the team-up of epic proportions under wraps.