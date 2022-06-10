Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

So That's Why Britney Spears & Donatella Versace Were Hanging Out

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

On June 9, Britney Spears and Donatella Versace revealed the collaboration to end all collaborations: a custom Versace wedding gown, which Spears wore to marry longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

Back in March, the pop icon broke the internet with an instantly iconic Instagram shot of herself with Ms. Versace and Ashgari hanging out at home. "Look who came to visit … these 2 bad bitches are up to no good," Spears captioned the post.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Evidently so! While the reason for Versace's house call hasn't been confirmed, I'd guess the two minds met to discuss Spears' wedding dress, a corseted gown with a high-slit and off-the-shoulder straps. Of course, the princess of pop accessorized with a matching choker (her signature accessory, judging from her many Instagram 'fit pics).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The groom also wore Versace — a classic tux, to be exact. Asghari, an actor and personal trainer, met Spears in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. Apparently, the singer cast him as soon as she landed on his headshot, one of many in the running to play Spears' love interest.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

After finding Asghari's number in her bag, Spears gave him a call. And as they say, the rest is history! The couple got engaged in September 2021, shortly before Spears' conservatorship was officially terminated.

Congratulations to the happy couple, and to Versace for managing to keep the team-up of epic proportions under wraps.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Pantalon Peche Navy
$465.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyRecipe T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenLeather Criss-Cross Sandals Black
$475.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Inside Zacapa x Agua by Agua Bendita & Highsnobiety’s Floral-Filled Miami Night Out
  • Cannes Is Warm but Blacked-Out Calvin Klein Is Hot
  • New Stone Island, Fresh Out the Oven — No, Literally
  • And This, Folks, Is How You Make the Perfect Dress Watch
  • What Does a Prada-fied Versace Even Look Like?
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now