Burberry Is Flippin' Out Over Puffer Season

Dancers, puffer jackets, and Irina Shayk aren't a trio one would naturally assemble but in the world of fashion, anything goes.

Burberry's new outerwear campaign captures our HIGHStyle cover star, flanked by gravity-defying performers, against the English countryside in creative director Riccardo Tisci's winterized wares.

Tisci's Fall/Winter 2021 menswear and womenswear collections were inspired by the great outdoors, a theme that carries over to the campaign.

Beyond the idyllic location, the inclusion of dancers was meant to convey the freedom of exploration, a concept Tisci's outerwear translates via functionality: plaid puffers and duffle coats stand up to winter chill, and vests and quilted liners offer layering options for transitional weather.

The collection's luxe take on technical wear extends to footwear and accessories. Beige wellies and suede-paneled hiking boots appear adventure-ready, and backpacks are constructed with straps to tote, say, a matching Burberry blanket.

Of course, I can only assume these pieces aren't actually meant to be worn for a camping trip — who wants to get mud on their designer clothes?

Burberry isn't the only luxury fashion brand to dabble in non-technical techwear.

Loewe's sub-label Eye/LOEWE/Nature specializes in weatherproof separates and accessories more suited to glamping than a backpacking trip.

Supreme and Stüssy collaborated with GORE-TEX, the waterproof fabric whose maker is shifting to a DTC business model, on capsule collections that most wouldn't want to get too wet.

Burberry's chic new outerwear will keep you cozy on the sidewalks of New York and the street cafés of Paris — for anything more adventurous, stick with The North Face.