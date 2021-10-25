Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Burberry Is Flippin' Out Over Puffer Season

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Burberry / Danko Steiner
1 / 11

Dancers, puffer jackets, and Irina Shayk aren't a trio one would naturally assemble but in the world of fashion, anything goes.

Burberry's new outerwear campaign captures our HIGHStyle cover star, flanked by gravity-defying performers, against the English countryside in creative director Riccardo Tisci's winterized wares.

Tisci's Fall/Winter 2021 menswear and womenswear collections were inspired by the great outdoors, a theme that carries over to the campaign.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Beyond the idyllic location, the inclusion of dancers was meant to convey the freedom of exploration, a concept Tisci's outerwear translates via functionality: plaid puffers and duffle coats stand up to winter chill, and vests and quilted liners offer layering options for transitional weather.

The collection's luxe take on technical wear extends to footwear and accessories. Beige wellies and suede-paneled hiking boots appear adventure-ready, and backpacks are constructed with straps to tote, say, a matching Burberry blanket.

Of course, I can only assume these pieces aren't actually meant to be worn for a camping trip — who wants to get mud on their designer clothes?

Burberry isn't the only luxury fashion brand to dabble in non-technical techwear.

Loewe's sub-label Eye/LOEWE/Nature specializes in weatherproof separates and accessories more suited to glamping than a backpacking trip.

Supreme and Stüssy collaborated with GORE-TEX, the waterproof fabric whose maker is shifting to a DTC business model, on capsule collections that most wouldn't want to get too wet.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Burberry's chic new outerwear will keep you cozy on the sidewalks of New York and the street cafés of Paris — for anything more adventurous, stick with The North Face.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
The North FaceM66 Down Jacket Black
$255.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dr. MartensVintage 101 Black Quilon
$250.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyBucket Hat Black Beige Cigar Stripe
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ray-Ban’s Most Famous Sunglasses, Made Into "Puffer" Glasses By A$AP Rocky
  • Why Is Fashion Stuck In the Middle Ages?
  • High-Octane Dressing? 'White Lotus' Talent? Burberry's Been Right On the Money
  • To Defy Reality, London Fashion Week Escaped It
  • The $4,000 COMME des GARÇONS Burberry Trench Is Exactly What It Sounds Like
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now