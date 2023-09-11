Palace x Carhartt WIP Is Long Overdue

Crazy that it took until Fall/Winter 2023 for Palace Skateboards and Carhartt WIP to come together on a clothing collection. The two serial collaborators have partnered with brands as disparate as Gucci, sacai, AWAKE NY, and McDonald's but they've never teamed up until now. What took so so long?!

Palace and Carhartt WIP have so much in common, too: both companies have skate teams, a devoted young consumer base, and a fairly approachable design ethos specializing in staple jackets, hoodies, and work pants.

Seriously, Palace x Carhartt WIP should've happened years ago. But, better late than never.

1 / 6 Palace

Palace and Carhartt WIP's FW23 collab is dropping as part of Palace's seasonal collection on Palace's website and stores come September 15.

The collection comprises exactly what you'd expect from these likeminded partners. There's a workwear "suit" comprising Carhartt's signature MIchigan work coat and double knee pant with Palace's graphic cues, bib overalls, boxy shirts, hoodies, faded pocket tees, and knit beanies.

Everything's offered in Carhartt's signature Hamilton brown hue and some earthy camouflage that feels like a nice marriage of both companies' sensibilities.

1 / 24 Palace

The fanciest bit is some pinstriping that graces a jacket and matching pants but, otherwise, the collection feels more Carhartt than Palace.

Certainly not a complaint, mind you. That's to be expected — these are Carhartt's signature clothes, not Palace's.

Though there's certainly an air of Palace-ness at play here, it's not easy to "own" an item as inimitable as Carhartt's chore coat or work pants. Really, it's all you can do to put your own stamp on 'em without taking away from what makes 'em so good in the first place.

And Palace hoodie with Carhartt double-knee pant (or Palace Salomon sneaker, for that matter) is a combo that's long existed in the streetwear canon.

It's just that now, it's official.