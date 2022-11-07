Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
You'll Find Casablanca's First Sneaker Under the Sea

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Sneakers
Casablanca / Conor Clinch
Brand: Casablanca

Model: Atlantis

Buy: Online at Casablanca's website

Release Date: November 16

Editor's Notes: Casablanca dives deep with its debut sneaker, a sculpted model dubbed the Atlantis (yes, just like the lost city).

Taking style cues from the underwater utopia, the sneaker's wave-shaped sole mimics the movement of water. This chunky, undulating base supports a more streamlined, perforated upper whose style lines recall a classic tennis shoe. Suede panels at the toe and heel add hits of color in either red or blue.

Casablanca
Much like Casablanca's apparel, the Atlantis merges sport with dressed-up luxury. The brand, founded by Charaf Tajer in 2018, has built a name on dressed-up versions of athletic wear, from tracksuits to tennis skirts.

In fact, the brand's silk shorts and knit polos pioneer an entirely new category: après sport, an ultra-luxe take on clothing for the discerning athlete (or at least the discerning aspiring athlete).

Despite Casablanca's unique position in the fashion and sports space, the Atlantis is its first in-house sneaker. While the label previously collaborated with New Balance on models including the XC-72 and the 327, it's high time the Parisian imprint dropped a shoe of its very own.

Now, all we need is an underwater campaign starring friend of Casablanca Nicolas Cage.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
