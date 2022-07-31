Nic Cage Is a Supermodel Now

It's a big year for Nic Cage. Over the past 12 months, Cage has been in a trashy horror-comedy, a stirring pig-centric drama, and the meta AF Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent while somehow finding time for a half-dozen other flicks. Gotta pay for those dino skulls somehow.

But Cage is more than mere actor. He's a gosh darn force of nature and with that immense influence comes the inherent ability to model as good as any conventional runway stepper.

Hence why Nic Cage joins a stacked cast for Casablanca's Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, showing face alongside Alton Mason and Anok Yai, two of the industry's freshest young talents.

At 58, Cage is over twice as old as Mason and Yai, each 24. But in terms of presence, Cage easily looms as large as the two supermodels who physically tower over him in Hugo Comte's lush imagery, which is equally inspired by old-school Hollywood and the paintings of Eric Fischl, according to the press notes.

It's an appropriate motif for Cage, a member of the powerful Coppola film family (Francis Ford, director of The Godfather trilogy, is his uncle).

“Los Angeles is an important city for me, and I wanted to create a Hollywood moment between models I love, like Alton [Mason], who is a dear friend of mine, and Anok [Yai], who I truly love and think is one of the most beautiful women in the world. Then there’s the icon that is Nicolas Cage,” Casablanca creative director Charaf Tajer said, which is a very suitable way to describe Cage.

Mason and Yai's fashion pedigree, even as fresh to the game as they are, is impeccable. Cage is no less stylish, but in his own way.

We previously saluted his exquisite taste in leather jackets and he famously digs flashy suits but Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are also devoted shoppers, making pit-stops at premo boutiques in each of the world's fashion capitals.

Cage's taste is advanced enough that it circles back around from kinda tacky to being pretty amazing, which says a lot about the man.

Casablanca, already a go-to label for folks embracing louche luxe lifestyles, fits Cage like a velvet glove.

Plus, a Cage co-sign is a much better way to achieve notoriety than "poopgate" at Paris Fashion Week.