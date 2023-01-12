Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Bienvenue, Three New Casablanca Atlantis

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

When Casablanca first revealed its new Atlantis sneaker at Paris Fashion Week last year, it marked the first time in recent memory that a luxury brand had managed to hit the sneaker nail on the head at the first time of asking.

Footwear is, of course, a notoriously tough market to enter (not least during the current climate), but with the Atlantis Casablanca delivered a sneaker that not only looked the part, but was the part, too.

Said to have drawn inspiration from the movement of water, a wavy sole sat beneath a breathable, perforated tennis-style upper, alongside suede paneling, and a Casablanca motif at the rear.

Now, following an initial release of two debut colorways back in November, the French label has dropped three fresh iterations of the sporty sneaker in “Tennis Green,” “Clay Orange,” and “Off-White," each of which are available online now.

Casablanca is set to show its FW23 collection at Paris Fashion Week on January 21 and has made a habit of revealing sneakers at its shows in the past, so we’re expecting much of the same this time around.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Before last year's teasing of its newest collaboration alongside sneaker aficionados New Balance on the XC-72, 12 months after its link with the Boston-based sneaker brand on the then-new 327 and 237 silhouettes, could we be ready for a collaborative take on the Atlantis? That would be nice, wouldn't it?

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
