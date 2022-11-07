From Kim K to KidSuper, Everything to Expect at Tonight's CFDA Awards

Tonight's the night — the annual CFDA Awards, a celebration of the best and brightest in American fashion, is rolling out the red carpet.

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, a real estate mogul and fashion icon in her own right, will host said red carpet, which will undoubtedly bear witness to a slew of headline-making celebrity style moments. (After all, Zendaya is one of the many A-listers expected to attend.)

Natasha Lyonne will preside over the awards ceremony itself, set to feature famous presenters including Christina Ricci and Bradley Cooper. Basically, the night will be awash with Hollywood's best — but who is actually in the running to take home a coveted CFDA Award?

Below, we're breaking down everything to expect from tonight's spectacular, from the nominees to honorees to attendees.

Nominees

Up for American Womenswear Designer of the Year are Peter Do (who recently expanded into menswear), Christopher John Rogers, Gabriela Hearst, LaQuan Smith, and Catherine Holstein of KHAITE.

Nominated for American Menswear Designer of the Year are newly appointed CFDA Chairman Thom Browne, Willy Chavarria, Emily Bode Aujla of Bode, Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God, and Mike Amiri of Amiri.

There's more! American Accessory Designer of the Year will go to one of the following: Brandon Blackwood, Aurora James of Brother Vellies, Raul Lopez of LUAR, Stuart Vevers of Coach, or Telfar Clemens of Telfar.

The most exciting awards category is undoubtably American Emerging Designer of the Year, which will see Carly Mark of Puppets and Puppets, Colm Dillane of KidSuper, Lauren Harwell Godfrey of Harwell Godfrey, Bach Mai, and Elena Velez go head-to-head for the coveted prize.

Honorees

We'll learn the bulk of tonight's winners in real time, but several honorees have already been announced.

Most notably, Virgil Abloh will be posthumously presented with the Board of Trustees Award, Law Roach will receive the CFDA's inaugural Stylist Award, and the Positive Social Influence Award will go to the Slaysians, a collective of Asian Americans in fashion led by Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung, and Ezra William.

Attendees

Amy Schumer, Trevor Noah, and Kerry Washington will join Ricci and Cooper as presenters. None other than Kim Kardashian will also take the stage to accept the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion, a first-of-its kind award that will go to the reality TV star's shapewear line, SKIMS.