MJ's 'Last Dance' Air Jordans Could Fetch $500,000 at Auction

Good luck shooting your shot at Christie's next covetable collectible hitting the auction block.

The auction house announced that it will sell a pair of Air Jordans worn by His Airness to a game on April 18, 1998 — Jordan's last regular season game in his final champion season, depicted in documentary The Last Dance.

The kicks — specifically, Air Jordan XIIIs in "White/True Red/Black," a colorway fondly referred to as "He's Got Game" — are signed by MJ and come with a certificate from Sports Authority Authentication Services.

Jordan originally gifted the sneakers to Hall of Fame basketball player and sports commentator Isiah Thomas, who covered the game that MJ played wearing said shoes. Thomas later passed the Air Jordans down to his son, Joshua, as a birthday present.

Valued between $300,000 and $500,000, the shoes will headline Christie's upcoming online-only sale, Handbags x HYPE: The Luxury Remix.

The auction will feature a mix of classic fashion collectibles, such as limited-edition versions of Hermès' Birkin and Kelly bag, along with streetwear-centric items including Supreme's famous pinball machine, a Supreme x Honda motorcycle, and a complete set of Kanye West's adidas YEEZY 350s.

Bidding begins on November 24 and runs through December 9.

With Handbags x HYPE, Christie's continues to position itself at the vanguard of today's most culturally relevant valuables.

In 2019, the company sold a massive collection of Supreme merchandise, including over 230 skate decks.

Christie's also facilitated the sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days, a digital collage that fetched a record-breaking $69.3 million in February of 2021, before the NFT craze took off.