A Pleasant Patchwork Spin on adidas’ Mega-Classic Superstar

You never really know what to expect next from CLOT and adidas. One day, the two brands are dropping espadrille-inspired Stan Smith sneakers. Now, they've moved on to patchwork adidas Superstars.

Edison Chen's CLOT has again reimagined the ultra-classic adidas model, this time with a stylish patchwork design.

Throughout the sneaker, especially the upper, the collaborative Superstar offers textures like ribbed corduroy, buttery leather, smooth suede, and even houndstooth touches.

The sidewall features reimagined Three Stripes with visible stitches. The shoelaces also follow a similar design concept.

adidas

Elsewhere, expect the usual CLOT sign-offs, such as the Chinese symbols on the side and general co-branding, seen on the brand's other adidas collabs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Like CLOT's previous Superstars, the latest naturally features that signature jagged sole, which brings some edge to the iconic design.

CLOT's patchwork Superstar sneaker comes wrapped in pleasing autumnal colors, like rust orange, brown, and forest green.

It's no surprise that the sneaker is expected to drop this fall on adidas' website. Between the materials and colorway, the patchwork Superstar is the ultimate fall sneaker.

CLOT, you've done it again.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty