Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Pleasant Patchwork Spin on adidas’ Mega-Classic Superstar

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

You never really know what to expect next from CLOT and adidas. One day, the two brands are dropping espadrille-inspired Stan Smith sneakers. Now, they've moved on to patchwork adidas Superstars.

Edison Chen's CLOT has again reimagined the ultra-classic adidas model, this time with a stylish patchwork design.

Shop CLOT x adidas

Throughout the sneaker, especially the upper, the collaborative Superstar offers textures like ribbed corduroy, buttery leather, smooth suede, and even houndstooth touches.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The sidewall features reimagined Three Stripes with visible stitches. The shoelaces also follow a similar design concept.

Elsewhere, expect the usual CLOT sign-offs, such as the Chinese symbols on the side and general co-branding, seen on the brand's other adidas collabs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like CLOT's previous Superstars, the latest naturally features that signature jagged sole, which brings some edge to the iconic design.

CLOT's patchwork Superstar sneaker comes wrapped in pleasing autumnal colors, like rust orange, brown, and forest green.

It's no surprise that the sneaker is expected to drop this fall on adidas' website. Between the materials and colorway, the patchwork Superstar is the ultimate fall sneaker.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

CLOT, you've done it again.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Stars Show Out for adidas’ Biggest Superstar (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The adidas Superstar Is Now a Skate Shoe — a Luxe One at That
  • A Slick adidas Superstar for Soccer's Superstar
  • adidas’ New Superstar Is an Old Superstar Gone Luxe
  • The adidas Superstar Has Never Been Breezier (or Pinker)
What To Read Next
  • How to Make an Iconic Nike Air Max Better? Go Premium
  • The "Chanel" Vans Sneaker Gets Better
  • A Pleasant Patchwork Spin on adidas’ Mega-Classic Superstar
  • In “Hyper Crimson,” Nike’s Flamin' Air Max Sneaker Cranks up the Heat
  • Bags That Put the “Fun” in Function
  • Rolex Would Never Approve This Watch — That's What Makes It Great
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now