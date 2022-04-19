Everything You Missed at Coachella, According to TikTok

Weekend one of Coachella is over, and boy, was it eventful.

Now, don't get it twisted — I didn't actually subject myself to two days in the Boca Raton of California, but I did keep up with all the exciting goings-on at Leonardo DiCaprio's annual babysitting gig via social media.

If you didn't have the privilege of attending, don't worry — TikTok has you covered. They may have been born in the year 2000, but they're brave beyond their years: the content creators who attended Coachella to show us what a weekend in the desert is really like.

Ladies and gentleman, everything you missed at the first weekend of Coachella 2022.

Frustrated influencers

Congratulations to Amy Marietta for maneuvering the Humble Brag of the Century.

The Kardashian-Jenners

They flew an 818 Tequila flag in the sky.

Family

Speaking of the Kardashians — the family that 'fit checks in Palm Springs together, stays together.

Friendship

This video reminds me of that moment in Bridesmaids when Helen says there's a better sense of community in Economy Class.

This girl who looked like a "COVID antigen"

Update: she still loves the outfit.

Nasal congestion

According to Nina Geruntho, the dust at Coachella is "not a little game." To win, she brought a neti pot to the desert — "or else you won't be able to breathe."

James Charles

Is that a Terra chip or YouTube's premiere disgraced beauty vlogger?