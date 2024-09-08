Collina Strada's Next PUMA Sneakers Have Blossomed

Collina Strada's Spring/Summer 2025 presentation took inspiration from the natural world, evident in the collection's earthy looks and floral-adorned PUMA sneakers.

On the first day of New York Fashion Week, Collina Strada staged its latest show, "Touch Grass," inspired by a meme encouraging folks to get out of the house and reconnect with the real world.

In true Collina Strada fashion, models indeed touched grass — flipped and mowed it, too — in light, airy, feminine pieces and frilly collaborative shoes.

For starters, Collina Strada and PUMA are back with a fresh batch of sneakers for SS25. The PUMA sneakers boasted colorful plaid patterns and oversized floral adornment, a brand signature seen on other collabs like Canada Goose's collective project.

It's hard to tell precisely what PUMA shoes rest underneath Collina Strada's floral-shaped "umbrella." But judging by those spiked details, we may very well have a Collina Strada x PUMA Mostro on our hands.

In February, the eco-friendly label and Puma debuted an FW24 collab, including tie-dyed skate-level shoes and ruffly Velophasis sneakers.

Collina Strada's SS25 also presented a Sperry collab, advancing boat shoes' redemption era with a grass-covered take on the Sperry classic.

The brand even previewed a team-up FCTRY Lab, which resulted in transparent ankle boots made with ruffles similar to the brand's UGGs from last season.

Collina Strada's many collaborations, including PUMA sneakers, have yet to receive official release dates (after all, they are fresh off the grass runway). But I have a feeling the label's fun shoes will fly off shelves when they finally drop.