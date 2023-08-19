There's an Echo in My Crocs Boot!

Over the years, we've seen Crocs issue a fair share of love-it-or-hate-it boots (most end up loving them), from Balenciaga's hulking pairs to the Balenciaga-esque Crush boot to MSCHF's breathable, big yellow stepper.

Crocs' boot game is only heating up, with the American footwear brand introducing an all-new, cool boot called the Echo Boot.

If the Echo boot looks familiar, your intuition is correct. Crocs' latest boot borrows design elements from the Echo clog launched in November 2022, which took the classic Crocs foam slip-on and gave it a uniquely sculpted sole. The Echo later received a slide iteration, and now...it's time for boot-ification.

Serving puffy boot action up top, the Crocs Echo Boot is all Echo on the bottom. Indeed, the newest Crocs boot preserves the Echo clog's distinct sole design, enhanced by a new rubber tread for increased traction.

Currently available on Crocs' website, the Echo boot arrives in three colorways — black, cream, and dusty olive — each complete with a wraparound toggle lace system and Crocs' praised all-around comfort.

The chunky boot action doesn't stop with the Echo boot, either. Crocs is also offering up the Stomp Lined Boot, Stomp Puff Boot, and Duet Max Boot as we speak — more thick steppers just in time for the fast-approaching colder months.

Not a boot, but Crocs Siren heel also got a star-STUDDED update. Just throwing that out there for any heeled Crocs lovers interested in taking their Crocs game to 4-inch heights (cough, Scout Willis, cough).

Foam sandals for summer. Clogs are year-round. Boots for the winter. Every season is Crocs season, baby.