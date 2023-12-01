Crocs Don't Get Any Better Than This (Seriously)

For me to say that Crocs is releasing its best ever clog is an extremely bold statement, I get that. But the feeling that overcame me when I stumbled across Crocs’ Museum of Peace and Quiet (MoPQ) collaboration on my timeline is something I simply couldn't ignore.

The collaboration — and I don’t say this lightly — is incredible. Whether we’re talking about the “Ginger” or “Olive” colorway, MoPQ’s Crocs Classic Clogs are as ready to be your new stylish go-to house shoe as they are the pièce de résistance to a more going-out ‘fit.

Hell, you can forget those wavy Palace x Rapha Crocs and the chunky as hell Balenciaga Crocs, and, lord, you can throw those bloody Shrek Crocs in the damn swamp, because alongside the Museum of Peace and Quiet Crocs has officially peaked. Period.

Thing is, and this may sound a little contradictory, MoPQ hasn’t reinvented the Classic Clog by any means. In fact, the California-based hasn’t done much apart from add two enclosed uppers in two wonderfully pleasing hues. But, then again, that’s all it needed to do.

Thing is, at just $80 MoPQ’s Crocs are a hell of a lot cheaper than most hyped shoes nowadays. So much so, you could probably even cop both pairs when they land on December 1. Well, I know I will be anyway.