Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Crocs Don't Get Any Better Than This (Seriously)

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

For me to say that Crocs is releasing its best ever clog is an extremely bold statement, I get that. But the feeling that overcame me when I stumbled across Crocs’ Museum of Peace and Quiet (MoPQ) collaboration on my timeline is something I simply couldn't ignore.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collaboration — and I don’t say this lightly — is incredible. Whether we’re talking about the “Ginger” or “Olive” colorway, MoPQ’s Crocs Classic Clogs are as ready to be your new stylish go-to house shoe as they are the pièce de résistance to a more going-out ‘fit.

Hell, you can forget those wavy Palace x Rapha Crocs and the chunky as hell Balenciaga Crocs, and, lord, you can throw those bloody Shrek Crocs in the damn swamp, because alongside the Museum of Peace and Quiet Crocs has officially peaked. Period.

1 / 5
Museum of Peace & Quiet

Thing is, and this may sound a little contradictory, MoPQ hasn’t reinvented the Classic Clog by any means. In fact, the California-based hasn’t done much apart from add two enclosed uppers in two wonderfully pleasing hues. But, then again, that’s all it needed to do.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Thing is, at just $80 MoPQ’s Crocs are a hell of a lot cheaper than most hyped shoes nowadays. So much so, you could probably even cop both pairs when they land on December 1. Well, I know I will be anyway.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
1906
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Twinsun Cardigan
Story mfg.
$650
Image on Highsnobiety
Classic Beanie
Human Made
$65
We Recommend
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Open-Toe Footwear For Any Occasion
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Junya Watanabe SS24 Debuted 18 Collabs (Seriously)
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Lou Adler for Salehe Bembury's Horchata Crocs Is Pretty Iconic
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Plisse Milk Frother
    Plissé Homeware to Make the Season Bright
    • Design
  • bryan blue
    Fossil Presents: Blue The Great Is Made For This
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Made For This
    Fossil Presents: Asia Jackson Is Made For This
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • 1017 ALYX 9SM nike air force 1 low
    1017 ALYX 9SM's New Nike AF1 Lows Are a "Work in Progress"
    • Sneakers
  • Nike x 1017 ALYX 9SM collaboration.
    ALYX's Stealthy Nike AF1s Are Keeping a Low Profile
    • Sneakers
  • MINI
    MINI Goes Mega on the Las Vegas Sphere
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023