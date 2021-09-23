What Do Picasso & Lil' Kim Have in Common? Curves by Sean Brown

Toronto-born artist Sean Brown made a name for himself in 2018 with his first solo exhibition. The multimedia show explored the gap between ephemera and highly skilled processes. It’s that disconnection that characterizes his label, Curves by Sean Brown.

You’ve probably seen his signature rugs on Instagram. Handcrafted pieces are made in the image of iconic CDs like Lil Kim's Hard Core — the obsolete technology standing in stark contrast to the permanence of handmade art. But while we’ve got used to Curves by Sean Brown rugs looking to the ‘90s and ‘00s for their inspiration, the latest iteration looks much, much further back.

Curves by Sean Brown 'The Dream' Rug forgoes the usual Outkast and Jay-Z CDs for another artistic master altogether: Picasso. Using Picasso’s 1932 La Rêve as its decoration, this 53 x 39-inch rug is a peaceful yet bold fixture for any room. The image depicts Picasso’s mistress and has been repeatedly likened to an erect penis by critics. In 2013, the real thing sold for $155 million, so bagging the Curves by Sean Brown rug is a much more economical way to house this masterpiece.

Shop the Curves by Sean Brown 'The Dream' Rug below.

Curves by Sean Brown The Dream Rug $750 Buy at ssense

