Can Someone Please Get Shawn Mendes A Pair Of Shoes? 

What is happening in Los Angeles that makes hordes of male celebs go barefoot in public? Shawn Mendes is the latest star to air his dogs out in a public setting, joining the likes of Chris Pine, Colin Farrell, Jacob Elordi, and Chris Martin, all of whom dared to leave the house with nary a sock or shoe in tow. What is going on here?

Last spring, the whole barefoot in Beverly Hills trend officially began when a pic made its way around Twitter of Mendes’ “smoothie squad,” a group of hip young guys rounded out by a fascinating fellow in baggy chef pants walking around without shoes.

So it’s fitting that Mendes himself would keep the barefoot movement alive.

To his credit, at least he’s not walking around downtown like his friends nor in a parking lot like the other shoeless dudes. Dressed in grey sweats and a black zip-up hoodie, Mendes was merely seen outside of his home, taking out a box of stuff he was donating to his housekeeper.

This is decidedly more acceptable than going barefoot to get a smoothie but it’s still pretty gross when you think about it. He could have tossed on a pair of flip flops or even some raggedy house slippers to keep his feet dirt-free.

Some people might take issue with “indoor” shoes being used for outdoor activities but I’d say anything is better than barefoot.

Or is it? Maybe us civilians are missing out on something that these celebrities have caught on to. Stars aren’t really just like us, bogged down by tedious office jobs or worrying about DoorDash delivery charges or even making reservations.

They have time to feel things and maybe standing barefoot on some cold, dirty cement is the key to Earthly happiness and we could all learn something if we only gave it a chance. Then again, nothing says celebrity privilege quite like not having to worry about tetanus.