A Louis Vuitton Flex Starring the Keatons

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

A mother-son Louis Vuitton flex? It's a Keaton thing. You wouldn't understand.

Diane Keaton, our beloved veteran dripster, and her son Duke got in their bag (literally) during a shopping trip on July 28 in Beverly Hills.

While Diane carried LV's timeless monogram wallet, Duke opted for the house's "Taurillon Monogram Uniformes Solar Ray Pochette Volga" fanny pack during their visit to the French maison's newest Beverly Hills location on Rodeo Drive.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Duke even went the extra LV mile, sporting the label's suede trainers on foot. To be honest, I would've been extra impressed by Louis Vuitton's new sustainable sneakers or even the crazed Air Force 1 sneaker collaboration.

What better way to break up the Keaton offspring's all-black vibe than with some hyped LV feet heat?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But alas, the neon orange chain on Duke's belt bag will have to satisfy my longing for a pop of color for now.

As for Miss Keaton, the style icon continued her 'fit supremacy, per usual. Taking a break from her oversized belts and wide-leg trousers, she wore a pinstripe suit number, including a white turtleneck.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Only Keaton, the blueprint for coastal grandmothers, could make a turtleneck summer-approved during 80-degree weather.

Extra chunky derby shoes and a top-notch bowler hat concluded the renowned actress' look, making for yet another classic Keaton look altogether.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I expected nothing less than a style moment of subtle Louis Vuitton flexes from the mother-son duo. After all, Duke was raised by seasoned fashionista Diane Keaton, a literal style icon.

Though this is merely the beginning of his fashion journey, Keaton's son Duke has big, stylish shoes to fill. Lucky for him, he has over 50 years seize the reigns of his mother's drip legacy.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
