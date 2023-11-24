Dior's Snow Boots Are More Après Than Ski

Dior’s new snow boots are — and I don’t say this lightly — absolutely incredible. I’ve seen a lot of snow boots in my time (too many, perhaps) but I can say with absolute certainty that these chunky numbers are by far and away the best I’ve ever laid eyes on.

Showcased by way of an Instagram post from Dior’s footwear designer, Thibo Denis, the boots, arrive in a concoction of rainbow hues, wit multi-colored mohair laces and a contrasting chunky black sole, which is also one of the only places you’ll find the French house’s logo (a far cry from the DiorAlps capsule, where every garment is stamped hard by the brand.)

Not only do Dior’s new ski boots look the part, they’re actually functional on the slope, too. They aren’t just to show or for a solidarity Instagram post, they’re ready for the job.

Thing is, though, these boots, unlike their other ski counterparts, come without being logo-heavy which means they’re probably best saved for a quiet luxury moment over some fondue, paired with your best chunky, cable knit sweater.

Sure, they’re capable of traipsing through slush and snow, but why would you ever do such a thing with these on your feet?

Although the shape of them has a Merrell-esque feel (who knew Merrell could be opulent?), let’s save these Dior babies for when you want to celebrate form over function. And with a pop of color, to boot. See what I did there?