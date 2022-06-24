Hiker Bros Dream of Dior Summer '23

Dior's Summer 2023 collection proves gorpcore isn't going away no time soon.

Fresh off a plentifully vibrant rollout with Eli Russell Linnetz's ERL, Kim Jones fully embraces the good ole outdoors with Dior Summer '23, aka a hiker bro's dream for luxury mountainwear steez.

Like in Dior's FW22 menswear collection, rugged hiking shoes resurface in the French fashion house's summer-time offerings, this time with glowing stitching on the upper and even more hulking action down below on the soles.

Handbags become mountaineering-approved, with croc skin saddle bags and backpacks — a collaboration with functional brand Mystery Ranch — equipped with functioning buckles for security and Dior branding for opulent flexing.

Hybrid headwear merges your grandparent's gardening hat with your favorite baseball cap for extra sun protection during your day on the trail.

Latticework — a technique commonly used in home gardening to create interwoven supports for growing vines and plants — also takes over Dior's Summer 2022 pieces, dressing its amalgam hats, handbags, and openwork clogs à la Merrell's Hydro Moc.

There are plenty of other hiking-worthy pieces like its ruched shoe coverings, protective-wrapped backpacks, and tiny fanny pack reminiscent of a large-scale camper bag (though Dior's can only hold a rolled-up scarf versus a sleeping bag).

Mother Nature and Dior are not new acquaintances, by the way. Travis Scott's Cactus Jack collaboration — rumored to be dropping soon — took the French label out west during its SS22 show.

Then, Parley for the Oceans got Dior ready for a day by the seaside with a eco-friendly SS22 beachwear collection crafted utilizing ocean wastes.

OG hikers may never understand these new-age excursionists who show up for their outdoor adventures dripped out in aesthetically-pleasing 1,000-dollar Gucci x North Face attire and Off-White™ hiking boots.

Regardless, you can expect the bros to share their nuts, berries, and raisins mixes while styled in Dior Summer '23 threads during their next rustic guys outing.