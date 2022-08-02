Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Kravis is Unfortunately Making Dolce & Gabbana Fetch Again

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

So, uh, "canceled" Dolce and Gabbana is actually making a comeback.

Lyst recently dropped its annual hot-or-not list, aka its Index Q2 2022 report, where Gucci unseated Balenciaga as the hottest brand and...Dolce and Gabbana became fetch again?

Indeed, Dolce and Gabbana snagged the fifteenth spot on Lyst's hottest brand list, owing much of its publicity boost to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Arguably this year's most overhyped event, Kravis' Portofino wedding basically turned into one massive Dolce and Gabbana campaign.

From the bride to the entire Kardashian clan, nearly everyone — Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Khloe, and Kris included — was clothed in custom Dolce threads for the real-deal nuptials.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's brand can also give itself a pat on the back for happily "hosting" the event (what a weird way to say "sponsored").

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Sure enough, the family of girl-bosses and skincare flops only reflect the surface of Dolce and Gabbana's celebrity fanbase.

The Rock, Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and Sharon Stone are amongst the growing list of familiar faces who seem to have forgotten about Dolce and Gabbana's poor-taste "slave sandals," racist ads, and generalized homophobia.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Rather, they're happily flaunting D&G's archival pieces, tiny tanks, and fresh-off-the-runway red carpet looks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I guess it's hard to recall Dolce's questionable acts when it's dripping out your entire bridal party for free (I'm being completely sarcastic, of course).

Celebrities and most of the fashion industry have turned a blind eye to Dolce and Gabbana's problematic ways. Instead, they're admiring and even praising its same old froufrou gowns and over-the-top fashion shows, further inciting the label's recent revival.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Dolce and Gabbana is definitely not the first or last brand to have its problematic history overlooked. Still, its Lyst ranking just proves what I already knew: cancel culture really ain't real.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Wasn't Travis Scott's Erewhon Drink Inevitable?
  • The Family-Run Watch Brand Making Star Wars Watches with Kyber Crystals
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • From ASICS to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • A Young Designer Lands a Collab With Travis Scott's Cactus Jack. What Next?
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now