Kravis is Unfortunately Making Dolce & Gabbana Fetch Again

So, uh, "canceled" Dolce and Gabbana is actually making a comeback.

Lyst recently dropped its annual hot-or-not list, aka its Index Q2 2022 report, where Gucci unseated Balenciaga as the hottest brand and...Dolce and Gabbana became fetch again?

Indeed, Dolce and Gabbana snagged the fifteenth spot on Lyst's hottest brand list, owing much of its publicity boost to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Arguably this year's most overhyped event, Kravis' Portofino wedding basically turned into one massive Dolce and Gabbana campaign.

From the bride to the entire Kardashian clan, nearly everyone — Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Khloe, and Kris included — was clothed in custom Dolce threads for the real-deal nuptials.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's brand can also give itself a pat on the back for happily "hosting" the event (what a weird way to say "sponsored").

Sure enough, the family of girl-bosses and skincare flops only reflect the surface of Dolce and Gabbana's celebrity fanbase.

The Rock, Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and Sharon Stone are amongst the growing list of familiar faces who seem to have forgotten about Dolce and Gabbana's poor-taste "slave sandals," racist ads, and generalized homophobia.

Rather, they're happily flaunting D&G's archival pieces, tiny tanks, and fresh-off-the-runway red carpet looks.

I guess it's hard to recall Dolce's questionable acts when it's dripping out your entire bridal party for free (I'm being completely sarcastic, of course).

Celebrities and most of the fashion industry have turned a blind eye to Dolce and Gabbana's problematic ways. Instead, they're admiring and even praising its same old froufrou gowns and over-the-top fashion shows, further inciting the label's recent revival.

Dolce and Gabbana is definitely not the first or last brand to have its problematic history overlooked. Still, its Lyst ranking just proves what I already knew: cancel culture really ain't real.