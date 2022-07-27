Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Balenciaga Ain't the World's Hottest Brand: It's All Gucci

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

No one's on top forever, as the old truism goes, and it's rarely more applicable when used in the context of the fickle fashion industry. Lyst's quarterly reports have spread the good word of Balenciaga for what feels like an eternity but now the king is dead, long live the king.

Well, not really. According to the Lyst Index's Q2 2022 report, Balenciaga is no longer the number one hottest fashion brand on the planet: it's merely the number two hottest fashion brand on the planet. Them's the breaks.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's Gucci, the big double-G itself, sitting pretty up top as the most-searched-for and mentioned fashion company over the past several months according to Lyst's metrics, breaking Balenciaga's nine-month-long winning streak.

No one better to hand the torch to than your old hacking lab partner, hmm?

Certainly, adidas x Gucci was the deciding factor here, fueled by frenzied demand for the collaborative Gazelle sneakers in particular, though the many A-list talent that flexed the collection — Elliot Page, Idris Elba, Brad Pitt, Harry Styles — didn't hurt.

Meanwhile, Kanye kept Balenciaga the talk of the town and the just-concluded YEEZY GAP & Balenciaga tie-up helped support the strong #2 showing for the house of Demna.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

No shock to see Prada at number three but Valentino at four, followed by Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Miu Miu. is a bit of an eye-opener.

Diesel at nine is also intriguing, demonstrative of either Glenn Martens' brilliance or Julia Fox's meteoric rise. Maybe both.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, notice 12 and 13: eternal rivals Nike and adidas, respectively.

Interesting enough to see them back-to-back but look at the charts displaying the hottest singular products.

Lyst
1 / 2

There's the omnipresent Air Force 1, some Balenciaga stuff, that one Diesel bag we already said would be everywhere (yay us).

But up top? It's all Three Stripes.

The killer Wales Bonner Sambas and aforementioned Gucci Gazelles are most-wanted by both men and women, apparently, and that oughta say something about adidas' influence.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Sure, Forums are cool and all but it's all about those luxury collabs. Right now, no one's doing that better on the footwear front than adidas.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Report: Flat Shoes Are Still Hot. But the Old Ones Are Not
  • Pop Quiz: Are You Ready for Luxury Fashion's Class of 2026?
  • Will Demna Save Gucci?
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
  • You’ve Seen This Brand's Viral AirPods. You Have Not Seen Its Killer adidas Collab
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now