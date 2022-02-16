Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
No Drake 'Fit Is Perfect But This One Is Actually Okay

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

Drake's been out and about recently, spending evenings gambling on his laptop courtside at basketball games and biting his nails over his big Super Bowl Bitcoin bet. Well, the Six God's still in the City of Angels, dining at Delilah on the evening of February 15.

There, he apparently met up with — of all people — Kim Kardashian impersonator Chaney Jones, whom he might've first met when his pal Kanye hosted a DONDA 2 listening party the other week.

After Drake pulled up to the Super Bowl in his new NOCTA gear, he might've hit up one of Dr. Dre's after parties, which Jones also attended.

No idea why Jones keeps popping up at these events — and, for what it's worth, she's not actually a Kim impersonator, just someone who looks strikingly like Kanye's estranged ex-wife. Takes all kinds.

Anyhoo, though it's not entirely clear whether or not Drake dined with Jones — they were individually snapped by paparazzi at the restaurant in the same evening — it is clear that Drake dressed up for the night, sporting a new NOCTA fleece, some glossy white pants that I really dislike overall, and Balenciaga Phantom sneakers, another page from Ye's book.

As usual, Drake completed the post with a one-liner, earning rave reactions from fans: "I’m speaking valid points not pointing the finger... I’m just the messenger baby ease up off the trigger."

It's wild to me how many commenters flip out over Drake's wan IG captions. Admittedly, lyrical IG captions remind me of the cringeworthy Myspace updates we used to post as middle schoolers but, hey.

But, forget all that, the main event is the genuinely cool bag that Drizzy's got slung around his shoulder. It kinda looks like a compressed Bumblebee from Transformers but it's actually a futuristic accessory from Berlin-based Innerraum.

Sold by boutiques like SSENSE, LN-CC, and WARE-MO-KOU in Tokyo, Innerraum is designed by one of the guys behind ultra-advanced eyewear brand Kuboraum and it shows.

Innerraum's accessories are like nothing else. Crafted in Italy using recycled materials, the brand's wares are barely recognizable as bags and bracelets. They look more like discarded hunks of metal, though they're actually quite light.

Really cool stuff. Certainly not for everyone but that's the appeal.

I'll dock Drake some points for the shapeless trousers but I have to give it for him for making a stylistic choice that even I can't nitpick.

Shop Innerraum

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Innerraum
Robot Entertainment Packa
$640
Image on Highsnobiety
Innerraum
Clutch Cross Body bag
$950
Image on Highsnobiety
Innerraum
Shoulder Bag
$665
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
