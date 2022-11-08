Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Salomons On Feet, Gorp Drake is Back in the Mix

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

There's something about Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls games that forces Drake into his Gorpcore bag. Perhaps it's the rivalry. Maybe it's the need to represent his hometown; you know, give them a little high-performance style to bring the game to a winning close. Whatever it is, Drake's back to it, courtside in a pair of Salomons.

It's fair to say that Drizzy, like Her Loss partner 21 Savage, knows how to ride a wave.

Musically, this has kept him a step ahead, widening his audio sphere to include reggaeton, dancehall, grime, afrobeats, house, and plenty more. This has been core to securing and cementing his international appeal, and it's a strategy (whether conscious or not) that the star has also applied to his wardrobe choices.

SalomonXT-Wings 2 Sneakers
$145
Sold Out
SalomonXT-Quest 75th Golden Oak/Acorn/Black
$205.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
SalomonXT-6 Vanilla/Granite Green/White
$185.00
Sold Out
Gorpcore is huge. It's a trend that's maintained huge momentum over the past couple of years. You'd struggle to knock about town or attend a rave or festival in the UK without spotting plenty of Arc'teryx, Maharishi Snopants, Salomons, and the like. I, too, am guilty of owning a few too many shell jackets and XT-6s.

As the trend seemingly reaches a peak, Drake has gotten involved. Brands like Arc' and Klättermusen were littered throughout his music video for "Sticky" earlier this year, which also highlighted a move towards technical outerwear from NOCTA.

Salomon
XT-Quest 2 Advanced Sneak
$290
Salomon
Quest 4D GTX Advanced Boo
$345
Salomon
Quest GTX Advance Hiking
$250
Salomon
XT-Quest 2 Advanced Low-T
$200

All the way back in February, the Canadian rapper was spotted courtside at a Raptors vs. Bulls game with his son Adonis, sporting a pair of ROA

Fast forward to now, and once again, a pair of cargos are paired with some slick gorpcore kicks. This time around, Drake sports a pair of Salomon Quest 3 4D GORE-TEX boots in "Turtledove/Vintage Khaki."

The slick boots just touched down as part of Salomon's FW22 ADVANCED offering, bringing forward a three-piece selection of new colorways of the fall-ready boots. As a result of the Drake effect, they're already sold out on Salomon's web store.

Gorp Drake for the NBA – is it a thing? Well, we're 2 for 2 now. Let's check back in when the Raptors and Bulls next face-off, shall we?

KENZOBomber Jacket
$760
Sold Out
DieselToppal Track Pants Chesnut
$340.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Carne BollenteField of the Reams Jacket Multi
$295.00
Sold Out
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
