D.S. & Durga x Soft Services: Two Cult Beauty Faves Collide

Niche fragrance darling D.S. & Durga has teamed up with Soft Services, a body care brand beloved for its sleek look and feel, on a product with major star power.

The duo merged two of their most iconic products into one: D.S. & Durga's Debaser, one of the brand's best-selling perfumes, and Soft Services' Buffing Bar, an exfoliating bar soap that scrubs away rough elbows, heels, and knees.

The result? A scrubbing bath bar scented with Debaser's addictive blend of fig, coconut, and iris.

The product, available to shop online, marks a first for Soft Services: It's the brand's inaugural collaboration.

Soft Services

Soft Services, founded by Glossier alums Annie Kreighbaum and Rebecca Zhou, launched in 2021 as a solution for people with body skin concerns like acne and eczema. Because fragrance can exacerbate active skin conditions, the brand held off on introducing scented options until the launch of its Green Banana Buffing Bar, introduced in May.

"We've always wanted fragrance to be a choice — a meaningful gesture," Zhou said in a press release.

D.S. & Durga, on the other hand, has built a devoted following for its wildly creative scents, which often pair bold, unexpected notes. Take, for example, Black Magenta, one of the brand's recent releases: Meant to evoke a gritty, grimy night out in New York City, the fragrance features notes of pineapple, black pepper, and tobacco.

Soft Services

And we can't forget Crush Balls, one of the brand's limited-edition juices inspired by the smell of fresh tennis balls.

D.S. & Durga has also ramped up its collaborative projects in the last year, taking on projects with an eclectic mix of companies including Volvo, Todd Snyder, and tequila brand LALO.

Its collaboration with Soft Services, however, is a home run for beauty obsessives who, more likely than not, already have Debaser and the Buffing Bar in their arsenal.