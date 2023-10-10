Sign up to never miss a drop
Meet the Fashion Brand Putting Mental Health First

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

EBIT™ (Enjoy Being In Transition) is a label on a mission to change the status quo surrounding mental health in the fashion community.

Founded by Simon Whitehouse during the height of the global pandemic, EBIT™ describes itself as a mental health first brand and to date has pursued its goal through artistic collaborations with one-off products.

Now, though, for Spring/Summer 2024 and to coincide with World Mental Health Day (October 10), EBIT™ has revealed its TRUE STORIES [E050] concept to deliver its inaugural line of ready-to-wear that will launch exclusively at MODES boutiques.

The lookbook concept envelopes EBIT™’s physical collection launch in the short-story art form by narrating the journeys of two individuals whose lives have been deeply touched by the spectrum of mental health experiences and whom intersect via EBIT™ today.

Amina Ladymya shares her story of moving from Senegal, where she grew up living in hospital grounds surrounded by mental health patients, via France to become a rising talent in the fashion hub of Milan.

Daniel Moors recounts his upbringing and rebellious youth in Manchester’s subcultural underground at the Hacienda nightclub and how he came, after surviving a breakdown and suicidal ideations in Shanghai, to settle as an English teacher in Italy.

“I feel a lot of people in fashion will relate to the TRUE STORIES of Amina and Daniel. I urge people to read them – so empowering,” says Whitehouse.

“Fashion can be an incredible medium to build community and belonging. Clothes can cocoon our vulnerabilities, creating a silent solidarity.”

The debut SS24 EBIT™ collection, which is described as being “gender-neutral, luxury casual wear” in cocoon shaped oversized silhouettes, will officially launch on January 2024 via MODES boutiques in both Milan and Paris.

“I am so touched and proud of Amina and Daniel for sharing their stories in this unique concept,” continued Whitehouse. “I’m also proud to partner with Aldo Carpinteri and the team at MODES to give it [the collection] a home.”

