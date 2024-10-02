Emily Ratajkowski Is Literally "Miss Self-Portrait (EXCLUSIVE)

Self-Portrait is as closely associated with all-star celebrity talent as it is with effortless glamour. Emily Ratajkowski's latest star turn for self-portrait is a little bit of both, wrapped in a slick self-aware package.

Shot by Tina Barney, influential American photographer called the "Chronicler of the Elite," "Miss Self-Portrait" is a sumptuous exploration of pageantry — literally.

Ratajkowski is the eponymous Miss Self-Portrait in her second self-portrait campaign, a suitable title for someone who's been lensed so many times in public that even the minutiae of her accessories is a story worth exploring.

“When I was thinking of the name for my brand, I wanted to find a name that made sense globally, and that had the power to bring an emotion straight away," founder Chong said in a statement.

“'self-portrait' is a very personal and nuanced name — no person sees themselves as one thing. ... This sentiment has become the heartbeat of the brand - the idea that I can design for women to feel like themselves and be comfortable in their own skin."

The scenes are a tableau of small town celebration, of beauty queens and of beauty.

They're as reflective of Barney's oeuvre as they are of self-portrait's ethos.

The London-based label, founded by Malaysian-born Han Chong, specializes in a form of crisp stylishness suitable for the everyday but elevated by easy elegance.

The signature look is informed by graceful maxi dresses, tailored jackets, and tops frequently cut cropped.

Several of the pieces worn by Ratajkowski are already available on self-portrait's website and the campaign also dovetails with Barney's debut retrospective in Paris. It's a full-circle moment that follows several recent Self-Portrait high points with A-list talent like BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Bella Hadid.

Not a bad time to be Miss Self-Portrait.