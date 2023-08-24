Miu Miu x Church's Is Pure Brogue Brilliance

I'm going to put this out there before anyone gets too far in: if you aren't giddy with excitement at the mere thought of Miu Miu collaborating with Church’s then you should leave this page immediately. And, if this is you: close the damn door behind you!

For those still with us — I can only presume that’s most of you — feast your eyes upon one of the most subtle but impressive collaborations of the year, as Miu Miu, the womenswear subsidiary of Prada, unites with Church’s, the UK-based brogue aficionado, to deliver a masterclass in formal footwear with an opulent twist.

First things first: what Church’s doesn’t know about heritage footwear isn’t worth knowing, which isn’t really a surprise when you consider that its history can be traced back as far as 1617. So when it's teaming up with Miu Miu, a label who can do no wrong, you know the result is going to be good.

1 / 3 Miu Miu / Lengua

Church's, who has dropped multiple collabs with Off-White™ in recent years, and MiuMiu has crafted two silhouettes for Fall/Winter 2023: brogues and double monk strap shoes.

Realized in a glossed brushed leather and in shades of black and tobacco the Church’s x Miu Miu shoes, which infuse the formality of Church's with the free spirit and elegance of Miu Miu, are rounded and broader in shape than the originals that inspire them.

1 / 3 Miu Miu / Lengua

Detailing within the collaboration includes the Miu Miu logo on the tongues and embossed into the sides of the soles and the collaborative Church’s x Miu Miu logo printed on the insoles. The double monk strap shoes are further embellished with the classic wing-tip motif.

The collaboration – which lands online on August 29 – is MiuMiu's latest foray into the world of footwear following a couple of highly-successful New Balance collaborations within the last month.

Brogues, though? That's a new one. But alongside Church's, the master of them, they've certainly delivered the goods.