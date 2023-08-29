Prada's $650 Underwear Is Meant to Be Worn Without Pants

Prada knows a thing or two about expensive essentials, having rocked the world with its $1,000 tank top just over a year ago. So, that co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have devised $650 underwear is no surprise.

No, the only thing raising eyebrows here is how the opulent underwear is being worn: Prada envisions its customers eschewing pants, tucking crisp poplin shirts into their tighty-whities, and hitting the road. Maybe they'll wear a blazer, too, in case they're off to a formal gathering.

It's a doubly-daring look for the Fall/Winter 2023 season, both because of the weather — it's frequently cold in winter and thus necessitates pants — and because of the immense confidence necessary to bare those gams for the sake of showcasing these branded undies.

1 / 2 Prada

Available in seven enigmatic sizes, Prada's FW23 underwear comes in two flavors: a striped number available for $650 and plain white briefs offered at a mere $550. Those are hundred-dollar stripes.

Either way, you get a pair of snug briefs fitted with Prada's logo-laden triangle emblem, which ought to make washing these things as high-concept as the styling.

1 / 2 Prada

Furthermore, as Highsnobiety's Head of TikTok pointed out to me, the question is also begged: do you wear Prada's FW23 underwear over your normal underpants? Should you layer these briefs over boxers or even tights, given the forecast?

Will some intrepid streetstyle peacock flex double-layered underwear at a forthcoming Fashion Week event? That's one way to guarantee that your photo gets taken.

Now, I'm going off of the website styling in my assumption that Prada's underwear is a pant-replacement.

On one hand, the photos may be intended to simply highlight the underwear in a stylized context but, on the other, we're talking about fully-dressed dudes with cardigans, tote bags, and loafers so I'll take it as the complete look.

1 / 3 Prada

Plus, it all feels very Prada to wear underpants sans actual pants.

Luxury labels have been making fancy underpants for decades, obviously, but Prada itself has been pushing a shorty-shorts agenda for several seasons now.

The next logical thing after mastering thigh-scrapers? Doing away with pants entirely.

Prada's underwear-on-the-outside approach also mirrors the adventurous outfits recently put forth by off-duty models like Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner but, most importantly, it echoes the visible underwear popularized by Miu Miu, Prada's sibling label.

Though Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2022 collection was particularly notable for its low-rise-everything attitude, the show also importantly emphasized visible Miu Miu-branded underwear.

Prada's saucy skivvies weren't seen on the FW23 runway, mind you, or at least not to this degree.

But thanks in part (or primarily) to Miu Miu's trailblazing bloomers, exposed underwear is a veritable trend in itself. Miuccia Prada, who solely oversees Miu Miu, has thus upped the ante for Prada menswear.

Except that the Prada men aren't just pulling a branded waistband out above their teensy shorts, they're baring all. Or nearly all.