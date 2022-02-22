END. x New Balance's XC-72 “Art Of Nothing” Certainly is Something

Brand: END. x New Balance

Model: XC-72 "Art of Nothing"

Release Date: February 26

Price: $155

Buy: Online at END

Editor's Notes: New Balance's dominance of 2021 came as a surprise. Sure, the Boston-based brand has always kept some bangers in the tuck – its greyscale classics are near unbeatable, and thanks to its commitment to working with like-minded collaborators on high-quality releases, it lept ahead of the competition.

Greatness is seldom made alone, and NB has kept an impressive roster of tinkerers at its side, ranging from Joe Freshgoods to JJJJound, WTAPS, Casablanca, and, of course, END.

These collaborations and special releases have only bolstered the brand's 100+ year reputation for producing high-quality goods, and, despite the frequency of releases we've seen in the past year, this quality hasn't slipped.

For its latest collaboration, NB calls on its European friends at END for a collection that puts the focus on this world-renowned quality.

Taking the XC-72 as its base, the "Art Of Nothing" capsule collection comes decked out in the best fabrications New Balance has to offer. Both pairs up for grabs come wrapped in premium pig suede across the upper, with touches of porous mesh at the base.

Both pairs are quite understated in terms of palette, taking on a blank slate, "Angora." Although this coloring fills both pairs, the second is elevated with touches of "Marblehead" and "Gum."

The two-pack sneaker offering isn't alone, accompanied by a full apparel collection rendered in the same minimalistic tones. In the grey "Marblehead," you'll find a hoody, t-shirt, and pants, while "Angora" features on a sweatshirt, t-shirt, and matching shorts.

