Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Got the Salomon XT-6 Itch? KITH'll Scratch It

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
KITH
1 / 8

If 2022 has proven anything, it’s that we collectively love Salomon. Some have yet to admit it, but on observation of the sheer number of releases and the adoration that has followed them, it’s impossible to deny.

A craft of love, its flagship silhouettes in the XT-4 and XT-6 have flown the brand’s flag to all corners and peaks of the earth, thanks to the meticulous work of its color design team, responsible for the sneaker industry’s boldest and best colorways.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Although it would be unfair to call its efforts an over-saturation, Salomon has consistently upped the ante on its collaborative roster over the last couple of years, with returning favorites like and wander and newcomers in KITH.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Fresh off the heels of the reveal of this year’s edition of Kithmas, KITH’s Ronnie Fieg has revealed his label's latest sneaker collaboration.

Due a break from New Balance, it’s the Salomon XT-6 that steps into the spotlight as a three-piece offering that highlights the designer’s understanding of what has made the silhouette such an international hit.

Wrapped in GORE-TEX, the three colorways on offer feel familiar yet fresh. Building on Salomon catalog successes from the latter half of the year, you’ll find rich blue contrasts, autumnal browns, and a string of purple tones.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Given the popularity of the silhouette and the status quo where KITH sneaker collaborations are concerned, you’ll need to be on the ball when these drop at KITH on December 9 to have a chance at securing a pair.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Ralph Lauren x FortniteLong Sleeve Sweatshirt Blue
$315.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyNew York Line Short Sleeve Jersey Light Grey
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Mizuno x HighsnobietyWave Rider 10 White/Red
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An Underrated Salomon Sneaker Goes Amphibious
  • Salomon Clothing Hi-Tech Enough for the Trails, Formal Enough for the Office
  • Kith Made New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe a Gorgeous Elderly Icon
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • A Kithmas Miracle! Not One But TWO All-New Tech'd-up Salmon Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now