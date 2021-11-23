Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Throw Your Skulls Up For END. x MASTERMIND WORLD x Vault by Vans

Written by Sam Cole
Vans
Brand: END. x MASTERMIND WORLD x Vault by Vans

Model: Sk8-Hi and Old Skool

Release Date: November 27

Price: £110 (approx. $148)

Buy: Online at END.

Editor's Notes: The skull and crossbones, or Jolly Roger, is synonymous with, of course, pirates. Though it's most at home aboard the ships of Black Beard or Jack Sparrow, the motif is deeply embedded in global streetwear culture, thanks to MASTERMIND.

Around the world, the symbol has become just as instantly recognizable as Supreme's box logo or Gucci's double Gs, emblazoned on the back of hoodies, shirts, jackets, and everything in-between.

MASTERMIND's global influence and legacy as a pioneer in Japanese and global streetwear are not to be overlooked, offering an impressive stamp of approval to any brand that winds up a collaborator.

Through MASTERMIND WORLD, the brand's statement skull and crossbones appears within collaborative capsules alongside a range of global partners, including C2H4, Fred Perry, and Dr. Martens.

British menswear (and now womenswear, too) retailer END. has been at the forefront of presenting many of these collaborations in recent history, serving as somewhat of a connective tissue to bridge East and West. In the last couple of years, it's been responsible for delivering both the Dr. Martens 101 Boot and Fred Perry capsule collections.

Another frequent collaborator within END's extensive portfolio is Vault by Vans, which returns to the platform for a two-piece reimagining of the classic Old Skool and Sk8-Hi sneaker silhouettes.

The pack features MASTERMIND's signature monochrome palette, pairing black and white on the mixed fabrication low-top profile of the Old Skool. An embossed spell-out logo sits at the midsole, with the skull at the heel.

For the Sk8-Hi, pale grey and white fill the shoe, while oversized branding spills across the midfoot, including the perforated Vans logo.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

