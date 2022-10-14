Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Inspired by Sailors, Engineered Garments Made Coats to Weather Storms

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Nepenthes NY
1 / 4

Ahoy there, sailor. Most of the collaborative stuff that Engineered Garments is releasing for Fall/Winter 2022, from sneakers and derbies to Palace gear, is pretty cool but doesn't quite fit the season's nautical motif.

This new collection changes that.

See, Engineered Garments' Fall/Winter 2022 collection was inspired by The Lighthouse, Robert Eggers' minimalist black-and-white horror drama. This inspired the selection of heavy knit cardigans, thick deck jackets, knit watch caps, and beefy overalls but it's not quite the same as the stuff seen in the film.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

On one hand, that makes sense: EG makes approachable clothes that anyone would look good in, so it doesn't much make sense to go all Willem Dafoe cosplay. On the other hand, EG founder Daiki Suzuki is obsessed with authenticity, so he wanted to go straight to the source for FW22.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As a result, Engineered Garments is debuting its first collaboration with British legacy brand Gloverall, the originator of the duffle coat as we know it.

Engineered Garments' Side Vent and Retractable Duffle coat epitomize a hybridization of brand ideals. You have the heavy-duty melton wool exterior that's both insulating and weather-resistant, blown-up pockets, intelligent button closure and a generous cut that's classic EG.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nepenthes NY
1 / 2

Those buttons are important, because they lend each item different properties: on the Side Vent, they adjust the vents or fasten the jacket around the wearer's torso to keep it from being tossed around by the breeze. On the Retractable Duffle, snap buttons allow for hem length adjustment, making for a customizable fit.

Nepenthes NY
1 / 2

Available on Nepenthes NY's website and its Garment District outpost, the Gloverall coats are everything that Engineered Garments does right.

They parlay with Suzuki's obsessive military reproductions, they fit the seasonal theme, and they also just so happen to look pretty damn cool. Oh, and they're guaranteed protection from the elements. What more could you want?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
AFFXWRKSOnsite Cordura Pant Black
$235.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyDeja Vu Base Sweatshirt Green
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakBorsa Tracolla Shoulder Bag Black
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Yes, Carhartt Made a Leather Jacket for Summer
  • Engineered Garments Makes Hairy Stompers From Boring Clarks
  • Japan's Coolest Megaretailer & New York's Workwear Savants Kick It Old-School
  • Jil Sander, Lemaire, EG: UNIQLO's Best Collabs Are (Briefly) Back
  • Liquid Silver Is Right: This Stone Island Jacket Is Made of Actual Metal
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now