Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

A Love Letter to Ferrari's IYKYK Super Car

in CultureWords By Tayler Willson

When I first took a seat inside the Ferrari Purosangue, a sports car whose name translates to "thoroughbred" such is its speed and power, I felt unexpectedly calm.

Having only held a driving license for less than five years, the mere thought of getting behind the wheel of a vehicle that costs more than my house would typically terrify the life out of me.

But sitting inside the Ferrari Purosangue outside our alpine hotel in Kitzbühel, Austria, I was remarkably tranquil.

Of course, my calmness was in part down to the heated seats that also had a targeted massage setting with a choice of five different types of massage and three levels of intensity.

But it was also down to the fact that despite the Purosangue being a bonafide luxury sports car, on the whole the car had me feeling instantly at ease.

1 / 3
Ferrari

Now, I've never owned or even been inside a luxury sports car, so it felt special to feel so content inside one that costs over €350,000.

But thanks to the Purosangue's practicality, by which I mean the car was remarkable easy to control and manoeuvre – the Purosangue is a one-of-a-kind vessel.

When you think of an opulent Ferrari sports car you might think of something like the Ferrari F8 Spider: a sports car that's loud, sharp, and designed to turn heads.

The Purosangue, though, is a different kind of sports car. It's softer, relaxed and more refined, yet it has that same opulence we've come to expect of a Ferrari.

There's actually something very quiet luxury about the Purosangue. It's an IYKYK situation. It's the kind of car that feels and drives like a classic Ferrari, yet it's purposely understated.

That said, the Purosangue is still as powerful as you'd expect a Ferrari to be and it handles as well as you'd expect it to handle. Another reminder of how Ferrari makes performance, driving pleasure, and comfort coexist.

1 / 3
Ferrari

Under the hood of Ferrari's first-ever four-door four-seater car is where the brand's beastly prowess comes into play. Not only will you find Maranello’s naturally aspirated V12 engine that helps it to reach 200km/ph in 10.6 seconds, but you'll also find Formula 1-inspired calibration concepts.

So while it might visually bear the design language of a luxury SUV, the Purosangue most certainly isn't one – as Ferrari is also quick to point out.

Even stripped of chunky spoilers, flashy rims, and the sharp lines you'll often find on Ferraris like the Spider and the OG F40, the Purosangue, with its curvy shell, still has the glitz and glamor of a powerful Ferrari super car.

So trust me when I tell you that if you ever take a seat in the uber-comfortable cockpit of the Purosangue, you'll immediately be overwhelmed by a sensation that firmly reminds you: yeah, I’m driving a Ferrari!

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
Carne Bollente x Highsnob
Ich bin ein Berliner Hood
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Gramicci
Nylon Cap
$50
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • Will.i.am & Mercedes Just Turned Your Car Into a Music Studio
    • Design
  • For The Sheer Love of Shearling
    • Lifestyle
  • Inside Maserati’s New Nocturnal Supercar, The MC20 Notte
    • Design
    • sponsored
  • The 2023 Ferrari Roma Spider Is a Future Classic
    • Culture
  • Daniel Arsham for Inter & Moncler Is a Love Letter
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Veja's New Running Shoe Is a Surprisingly Slick Crossover Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • The Trader Joes Tote Bag Is No Stanley Cup
    • Style
  • Ghettotech, Bootytech, Sextech, meet the Detroit trio HiTech
    • Culture
  • Kendall Jenner in Business Bottega Is Best-Dressed Material
    • Style
  • 2024, the Year of the Beautiful Celeb Couple
    • Culture
  • A Love Letter to Ferrari's IYKYK Super Car
    • Culture

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024