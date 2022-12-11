Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Is Frank Ocean Actually Retiring? Twitter Thinks So

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture

‘Tis the season to be jolly, although if today’s Frank Ocean internet rumors are anything to go by, there’ll certainly be no jollyness this Holiday season. That's for sure.

According to the Twittersphere, the 35 year old artist is reportedly hanging up his mic for good and officially retiring from music, much to the dismay of his loyal Oceanographers (?!).

It’s been six years since the singer’s last album Blonde, and if rumors are to be believed, it could well be where the story ends.

Don't fret, though, as this isn’t the first time Ocean has been slated to have been retiring, after whispers sent the internet into meltdown early last year.

Alas, nothing came to fruition — although this time around things are coming on a little strong, albeit not as strong as Ocean's summer gorp 'fit.

While it’s unclear what exactly sparked this new wave of chat, the lack of movement on Ocean’s part doesn’t look positive for Oceanographers.

But, if it does turn out to be the end of Frank Ocean the artist, does it actually mean he's already six years into his retirement?

If so, happy continued retirement, Frank.

