The Hairy Boot Is the Only Shoe That Matters This Season

Written by Tora Northman in Style

This season, we're ditching sneakers for good. Okay, maybe not, but with cold weather being a harsh reality, investing in a pair of warm shoes has never been more important.

If you're looking for something a little bit more eye-catching, we've got our eyes on the big-foot-approved trend of the season: the hairy boot (also to be referred to as Yeti stompers.)

For its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Miu Miu took the world by storm. All of a sudden we were frantically googling where to buy a knitted balaclava, puffer trousers, and boots, and now that the collection has arrived in-store, the furry boot isn't going anywhere.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Arriving in a faux fur material, the boots come in both knee-high and ankle designs. The hairy shoe is in hues of brown and black, and is the perfect jaw-dropping accessory to sport this season. Emma Corrin also wore it in the label's campaign, so that's another reason why I desperately need a pair.

For those who aren't so keen on head-turning boots, there are also shearling boots as well as padded nylon boots available – Miu Miu has got you covered.

Another brand that has joined the furry frenzy is Acne Studios. The Swedish label is familiar with the cold, and its shearling-lined hairy boots are, too. Arriving in both a knee-high version as well as a clog design, the shoe is a must-have. Kylie Jenner recently wore a pair in LA, so I guess they aren't just for cold weather after all.

I genuinely have never met a shoe I needed more than this season's hairy stompers, and I know for a fact that we're about to see plenty more on the furry footwear front this season.

Both the Miu Miu and Acne Studios boots are currently available online and in-store, as well as at select retailers including Mytheresa.com.

