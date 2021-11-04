The Hairy Boot Is the Only Shoe That Matters This Season

This season, we're ditching sneakers for good. Okay, maybe not, but with cold weather being a harsh reality, investing in a pair of warm shoes has never been more important.

If you're looking for something a little bit more eye-catching, we've got our eyes on the big-foot-approved trend of the season: the hairy boot (also to be referred to as Yeti stompers.)

For its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Miu Miu took the world by storm. All of a sudden we were frantically googling where to buy a knitted balaclava, puffer trousers, and boots, and now that the collection has arrived in-store, the furry boot isn't going anywhere.

Arriving in a faux fur material, the boots come in both knee-high and ankle designs. The hairy shoe is in hues of brown and black, and is the perfect jaw-dropping accessory to sport this season. Emma Corrin also wore it in the label's campaign, so that's another reason why I desperately need a pair.

For those who aren't so keen on head-turning boots, there are also shearling boots as well as padded nylon boots available – Miu Miu has got you covered.

Miu Miu

Another brand that has joined the furry frenzy is Acne Studios. The Swedish label is familiar with the cold, and its shearling-lined hairy boots are, too. Arriving in both a knee-high version as well as a clog design, the shoe is a must-have. Kylie Jenner recently wore a pair in LA, so I guess they aren't just for cold weather after all.

I genuinely have never met a shoe I needed more than this season's hairy stompers, and I know for a fact that we're about to see plenty more on the furry footwear front this season.

Both the Miu Miu and Acne Studios boots are currently available online and in-store, as well as at select retailers including Mytheresa.com.