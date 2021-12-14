Where to Buy G-Dragon's Smart Casual Nike Kwondo1 Today

Brand: G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE x Nike

Model: Kwondo1

Release Date: December 14

Price: £165 (approx. $218)

Buy: Nike (Europe) and select retailers such as END. Launches and Sneakersnstuff

Editor's Notes: G-Dragon, affectionately known as the "King of K-Pop," has received the smart casual memo – and fully understood the assignment.

The influence of G-Dragon shouldn't be overlooked – the artist debuted in 2006 as part of the South Korean K-Pop group, Big Bang, which went on to be one of the top-selling boy bands in the world.

Beyond the music, he's known for his bold style and proximity to the fashion industry, making him a natural choice to collaborate with the world's leading sportswear brand – Nike.

Back in 2019, G-Dragon collaborated with the Swoosh on the Air Force 1 under his creative imprint, PEACEMINUSONE. The silhouette featured shiny black leather, a spray-painted midsole, and an embroidered flower on the tongue.

This unmistakable moniker of the artist returns as a detailing element on the Kwondo 1.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWR4UJhpJBc/

A shoe unlike anything within the Nike arsenal, the Kwondo 1 is essentially what you'd get if you mixed a skate shoe and a brogue. Dressed in a full leather construction, the sneaker features broguing at the toe and heel, as well as a co-branded fringe tongue. For this partnership, the floral logo sits at the heel, giving each stride a floral pop.

The sneaker first appeared in triple white, which is set to be the general release colorway. An additional friends and family colorway with vintage-washed soles and colorful Swooshes has also surfaced. Look for the GR pair to drop today at Nike SNKRS and select retailers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.