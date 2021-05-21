Do NOT Keep Goodhood's New adidas Collab Away From Flames

Brand: Goodhood x adidas

Model: Campus 80s

Release Date: May 27

Price: £110 (approximately $156)

Buy: Goodhood

What We’re Saying: As part of its latest footwear collaboration, Goodhood has reimagined one of its all-time favorite sneakers in the adidas Campus 80s. The pair may look fairly unassuming at first glance, but color-shifting details make the Goodhood x adidas Campus 80s two shoes in one.

Goodhood has dressed the '80s model in black suede, with leather accents on the Three Stripes branding, heel tabs, and tongue. The Three Stripes and the heel tabs are what truly set this shoe apart, as they change from black to white to reveal Goodhood logos and a star motif when exposed to heat. To complete the overall design, the Campus 80s is adorned with debossed Goodhood branding on the sidewalls.

Press play on the video below to see the color-altering elements of the Goodhood x adidas Campus 80s. You can then enter the raffle for a chance to purchase the collaborative sneaker here.

