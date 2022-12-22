Gucci & adidas Hit the Slopes

Brand: Gucci

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Online at Gucci's website

Editor's Notes: Still not over Gucci x adidas? There's more where that came from, as evidenced by the Italian super-label's new après-ski collection.

Gucci ventures to a mountaintop ski chalet to showcase its latest offerings, a range of snow-ready outerwear, footwear, and apparel. Pastel puffers, chunky knits, and monogrammed tracksuits take center stage alongside fuzzy boots, logo luggage, and shearling-trimmed purses.

Fashion aficionados will spot another star of the collection: more Gucci x adidas wares, including co-branded footwear, Trefoil-stamped handbags, and Three Stripe-d separates.

Gucci and adidas made their public debut at Milan Fashion Week back in February. 10 months later, the blockbuster team-up is still hailed as one of the biggest, buzziest collaborations of 2022.

Gucci's après-ski collection follows several major announcements from the brand, including a surprise Palace team-up and a bedazzled Dickies collab — not to mention the industry-shattering news that Alessandro Michele is departing his role as creative director.

It's anyone's guess what Gucci's next move might be. Kudos for keeping us on our toes — or at least our skis.