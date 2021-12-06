Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Can We Get an Alessandro Michele Documentary, Please?

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Ridley Scott's House of Gucci is a certifiable flop, but how about a House of Alessandro Michele?

The latest episode of CBS News' 60 Minutes stars Alessandro Michele, Gucci's delightfully eccentric creative director.

Sitting down with Sharyn Alfonsi, the designer detailed his glamorous vision for the house, one that's catapulted the brand to a new era of relevancy.

Michele's appointment as creative director in 2015 came at a critical moment. Under the helm of Frida Giannini, Gucci was struggling to maintain the same level of popularity it enjoyed during Tom Ford's tenure, which saved the house from near bankruptcy in the '90s.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Like Ford, Michele revived the brand's faltering sales by introducing a fresh, instantly recognizable aesthetic, one that the designer characterized as "beautiful strangeness" in last night's special.

With Millennial and Gen Z consumers across the globe quickly taking to his flamboyant creations, Michele paved the way for Gucci's comeback. In three years, sales tripled. Lyst's Q3 index of 2021 ranked Gucci as fashion's second-hottest brand.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Michele's success is apparent but the designer maintains a certain air of mystery online, hardly posting anything that doesn't directly connect to his work at Gucci.

His appearance on 60 Minutes opens the door for more up-close looks at his work, life, and success. In the interview, Michele's sense of humor and idiosyncratic mannerisms — and buttery smooth voice — shined.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

There were some pretty entertaining guest appearances, too, like when Jared Leto described that time he wore a Gucci outfit, complete with a wax replica of his head, to the Met Gala: "Everyone wanted to play with my head!"

60 minutes was not nearly enough time to get inside Michele's own head, though. Consider this an official ask: can we get a full-length Alessandro Michele documentary, please?

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Nora Turato x Ecco Leather x Nicchi x HighsnobietyBoomblaster Infinity Pool Dragon Toes Bag
$2,615.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceUXC72CB1 Aluminium
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyHIGHArt Porcelain Mug
$16.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Pop Quiz: Are You Ready for Luxury Fashion's Class of 2026?
  • Why Is Everyone So Upset About Demna Taking Over Gucci?
  • Will Demna Save Gucci?
  • At Gucci, No Creative Director But Many Fun Ways to Hold Bags
  • After Two Years, Sabato De Sarno & Gucci Part Ways
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now