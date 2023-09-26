On a Clear Night at the Eifel Tower, Saint Laurent’s Summer Began

Summer may be technically over, but Saint Laurent's season is just getting started.

Day two of Paris Fashion Week saw the house put on yet another grande presentation for its Summer 2024 womenswear collection. The scene, you ask?

Oh, just YSL-branded real marble walls. The Eiffel Tower lit up in the background. A huge gathering of celebrity favorites dressed in their Saint Laurent's best. Classic Saint Laurent summer things.

Yes. Like most Saint Laurent shows, Summer 2024's crowd shimmered and shined (cause it was full of stars!). In the front row, we caught glimpses of Hailey Bieber, BLACKPINK's Rosé, Kate Moss, Demi Moore, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Mackey, and Austin Butler. And that's barely scratching the surface of the celebrity-filled guest list.

Meanwhile, on the marble runway, Saint Laurent Summer 2024 delivered summer-worthy textures like cotton and linen applied to relaxed, simplified silhouettes (Saint Laurent's sophistication preserved, of course).

Utilitaranian jumpsuits, cargo trousers, pencil skirts, roomy blouses, long flowing scarfs, bunched leather gloves, and aviator-esque headwear were dressed in pleasing natural hues like gold, cream, brown, and black shades.

There's a coutureness maintained in Saint Laurent's Summer 2024 pieces, as Anthony Vaccarello reinterpreted classic Yves Saint Laurent couture pieces like the safari suit and sheer dresses.

In case you're wondering, Amelia Earhart and Adrienne Bolland were one of Anthony Vaccarello's inspirations, a moodboard centered around successful women who claimed their place in male-dominated spaces like racing and flight. Absolutely.

Ah, nothing says Saint Laurent summer like Eiffel Tower views, a celeb fest, and Saint Laurent-ified aviator uniforms.