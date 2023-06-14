Is Hailey Bieber For the Culture?

That Hailey Bieber likes streetwear is no surprise: Justin Bieber's wife is famous for her nifty sneaker collection comprised of many much-hyped shoes. But that Hailey Bieber is kind of a streetwear head? Interesting.

On June 13, 2023, Hailey Bieber was seen strolling through Los Angeles with a friend (she eventually met up with Lori Harvey, too) while wearing her typically sleek sunglasses, minimalist jewelry, and an oversized jersey from Montreal-based skateboard label Dime.

Dime had its time in the sun a few years ago, when its subtly-branded logo T-shirts briefly edged their way into the streetwear zeitgeist. Not that Dime is on the outs, though — the label recently opened up a local flagship store and continues to sell out of its collaborative sneakers and brilliant graphic T-shirts but fast, thanks to an ardent following of true blue skaters.

Anyways, it's actually kinda cool that Hailey Bieber is aware enough of Dime to make a 'fit out of a Dime jersey, which she paired with a pair of "Yankees" ASICS GEL-NYC sneakers.

These sort of touches are juuuust specific enough to let the average viewer know that Hailey's selections are intentional; as the kids say, "IYKYK."

Is it authentic? That is to say, Hailey Bieber for the culture? Probably not — that's what the ol' TikTok explore page and stylists are for! — but still, props where they're due.

Now, in terms of off-duty model style, Hailey Bieber ranks above her pal Kylie Jenner but below street style queen Bella Hadid, whose unflappable wardrobe creativity is singularly responsible for setting trends.

Still, Hailey Bieber knows her way around a good look, and she typically outdresses her husband, who typically opts for something frumpy even when Hailey's actually dressing.

It's not necessarily all that newsworthy to see someone like Hailey Bieber in a trendy crop top and skirt, though: the real intrigue comes from seeing these fancy, famous women wearing unusually street-savvy labels, bizarre styling choices, and appreciably cool sneakers.

Nice to hear from Hailey Bieber without having to mention her various controversies, either, given how much drama was kicked up by her early 2023 "beef" with Selena Gomez (never confirmed by either celeb, btw).

Let's focus on the fits, here, folks. More dressing, less drama.