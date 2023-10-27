Hailey Bieber Has Reinvented the Shoe of the Roadman

Nike’s Air Max 95 is the sneaker most emblematic of London’s roadman scene. Also known across the UK as “110s” (because they used to cost £110), the Air Max 95 can project taste, status, and even wealth in certain crowds.

For others, though, like Hailey Bieber, a self-proclaimed sneaker obsessive, the Air Max 95 is simply a great looking shoe that, while serving as a supremely comfortable option, tends to bookend one of her equally-as-great and boujee day-to-day ensembles.

Yup, I’m calling it: Hailey Bieber is single-handedly reinventing the shoe of the roadman.

The 26-year-old’s love for sneakers has been well-documented over the past year. Whether in New Balance, Salomon, ASICS, or adidas, the model-cum-personality has made wearing cool shoes her thing. And while her collection is vast, when it comes to brand loyalty she’s flexible yet Nike, the Air Max 95 in particular, certainly reigns supreme.

Getty Images / MEGA/GC Images

On October 26, Hailey was spotted in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a pair of all black AM95s with a baggy jumper and a pair of cycling shorts. Back in August she was seen wearing a tonal grey pair at Giorgio Baldis with an oversized leather jacket and a pair of shorts. Back in April she wore a black and white pair with a dress.

What do all these appearances have in common, I hear you ask? Nothing, except that none of them feature a Nike Tech Fleece Tracksuit, the regular roadman partner to a pair of Air Max 95s.

I now look at a pair of Air Max 95s different from before. What was once a sneaker reserved exclusively for the London roadman, a shoe seen only on those ITK, is now a sneaker worn by the masses.

Wear AM95s with a dress, a skirt, a bloody suit for all I care, because Nike’s Air Max 95 is officially for everyone. And for that, we have Hailey Bieber to thank.