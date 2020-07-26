Harry Styles Knows How to do Simple Summer Fits

Teenage star turned style icon Harry Styles is used to being in the spotlight, and it doesn't look like that will change any time soon, considering each photo of him seems to spark a new cult trend. Take his "Watermelon Sugar" music video that dropped earlier this year for example — Styles’ fit directed all eyes to BODE thanks to the one-off floral shirt by the brand that featured.

No stranger to Gucci, having been chosen as the face of the label’s 2018 tailoring campaign, Styles has reasserted his affinity for Alessandro Michele’s designs once again, this time with a summer-ready striped T-shirt by the Italian fashion house. He paired the tee with classic blue jeans and aviators, in a simple but wholly effective look. Add that combo to a very retro mustache and you’ve got the recipe for what is potentially the look of the summer.

Styles hits laid-back summer style on the head here. From the ‘70s-style aviators and ‘tache pairing to the normcore jeans and beaten white vans — one with a pink lace — this fit is perfectly curated to look completely non-curated. While it all works as a whole, the undisputed star of the show is the green-and-white striped Gucci tee. Shop the tee and some of our favorite alternatives below to make the look your own.

Scroll down to recreate Harry Styles' Italian summer look.

Striped Tees

Blue Jeans

Aviator Sunglasses

