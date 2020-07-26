Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Harry Styles Knows How to do Simple Summer Fits

Written by Alek Rose in Style

Teenage star turned style icon Harry Styles is used to being in the spotlight, and it doesn't look like that will change any time soon, considering each photo of him seems to spark a new cult trend. Take his "Watermelon Sugar" music video that dropped earlier this year for example — Styles’ fit directed all eyes to BODE thanks to the one-off floral shirt by the brand that featured.

No stranger to Gucci, having been chosen as the face of the label’s 2018 tailoring campaign, Styles has reasserted his affinity for Alessandro Michele’s designs once again, this time with a summer-ready striped T-shirt by the Italian fashion house. He paired the tee with classic blue jeans and aviators, in a simple but wholly effective look. Add that combo to a very retro mustache and you’ve got the recipe for what is potentially the look of the summer.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Styles hits laid-back summer style on the head here. From the ‘70s-style aviators and ‘tache pairing to the normcore jeans and beaten white vans — one with a pink lace — this fit is perfectly curated to look completely non-curated. While it all works as a whole, the undisputed star of the show is the green-and-white striped Gucci tee. Shop the tee and some of our favorite alternatives below to make the look your own.

Scroll down to recreate Harry Styles' Italian summer look.

Striped Tees

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Gucci
Logo Detail Striped Cotto
$630
Image on Highsnobiety
UNIQLO U
Oversized Striped Crew Ne
$10
Image on Highsnobiety
COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT
Stripe Print T-Shirt
$63
Image on Highsnobiety
Sunnei
Colour Block Stripe T-Shi
$337
Image on Highsnobiety
AMI ALEXANDRE MATTIUSSI
Oversized Striped T-Shirt
$180

Blue Jeans

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
BDG
Lake Wash Dad Jean
$59
Image on Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIP
Newel Pant "Maitland"
$93
Image on Highsnobiety
Eytys
Indigo Benz Jeans
$204
Image on Highsnobiety
Acne Studios
2003 Straight-Leg Cotton
$310

Aviator Sunglasses

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
DIFF Eyewear
Noa Aviator Sunglasses
$85
Image on Highsnobiety
Gucci
Aviator Metal Sunglasses
$595
Image on Highsnobiety
Ray-Ban
Aviator Metal II Sunglass
$184
Image on Highsnobiety
Bally
Palm Aviator Sunglasses
$330
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Leather Carhartt Jacket for... Summer?
  • We Found The Best Overshirts to See You Through Spring and Summer So You Don't Have To
  • Workwear Pants That Are Clocking Overtime This Summer
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • How Harry Styles Quietly, Stylishly Infiltrated a Japanese Marathon (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • A Gaming-Themed Nike Sneaker Filled With Rage
  • CDG’s Best Vans Sneaker Is Suddenly Luxe AF
  • Aaron Levine, Magician of Menswear, Is Building the Permanent Wardrobe
  • This adidas Shoe Is the Mercedes of Sneakers — Literally
  • adidas' Mega-Flattened Stan Smith Is Also Mega-Metallic
  • Roger Federer’s Signature Sneaker Is in Its Prime
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now