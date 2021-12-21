Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Winter is No Match For HAVEN's Catalyst Boot

Written by Sam Cole
HAVEN
1 / 4

Brand: HAVEN

Model: Catalyst Boot

Release Date: Available now

Price: $795.00 CAD (approx. $614 USD)

Buy: Online at HAVEN

Editor's Notes: Just in time for the final weeks of a year that has gone as quickly as it came, HAVEN has launched its latest piece of premium-tooled kit in the form of the new Catalyst Boot.

Developed as part of Fall/Winter 2021's new footwear program that looks to merge luxury-level craftsmanship with technical performance and outdoor functionality, the Catalyst marks a strong stride forward in innovation and meticulous design from the Canadian team.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At the core of the boot's design is a functional need – to tackle Canada's harshest environments with ease. Achieving this was the driving force behind the creation of the Catalyst and what ensured its globe-spanning design details were fit for purchase, as well as aesthetically strong.

For the development of the silhouette, the team at HAVEN looked to classic Canadian military combat boots in the hopes of creating a modernized, evolved take on the trusted style.

The first step was finding a world-renowned producer of boots, which was found in Onè Di Fonte, a small town in Northwestern Italy. From here, fabrication was next. For the uppers, durable Kudu suede from the UK-based tannery, Charles F Stead and Co Ltd, was chosen in both black and grey.

Of course, no performance silhouette is quite complete without the addition of ease of access and a Vibram sole. For the Catalyst, Vibram's New Winkler offered the lightweight grip and stability that is key to tackling the colder months of the year.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Additional details that make this a winter-ready beast include a Zeppa NG5 midsole, padded collar, and full leather lining.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Maison MargielaTabi Bianchetto Chelsea Boots
$666
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Our LegacyCamion Boot Black
$302.50
$550.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Dr. Martens101 Arc Black Vintage Smooth
$195.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Timberland’s Boat Shoe Is Better Backless
  • Nike's Book 1 Sneakers Have No Business Looking This (Denim) Good
  • As a Knee-High Boot, PUMA’s Spiky-Soled Sneaker Is Truly Monstrous
  • The Extreme Craftsmanship of a Swiss Watch In a GORE-TEX Boot
  • The Winter Boot That Started It All Is Back
What To Read Next
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now