Winter is No Match For HAVEN's Catalyst Boot

Brand: HAVEN

Model: Catalyst Boot

Release Date: Available now

Price: $795.00 CAD (approx. $614 USD)

Buy: Online at HAVEN

Editor's Notes: Just in time for the final weeks of a year that has gone as quickly as it came, HAVEN has launched its latest piece of premium-tooled kit in the form of the new Catalyst Boot.

Developed as part of Fall/Winter 2021's new footwear program that looks to merge luxury-level craftsmanship with technical performance and outdoor functionality, the Catalyst marks a strong stride forward in innovation and meticulous design from the Canadian team.

At the core of the boot's design is a functional need – to tackle Canada's harshest environments with ease. Achieving this was the driving force behind the creation of the Catalyst and what ensured its globe-spanning design details were fit for purchase, as well as aesthetically strong.

For the development of the silhouette, the team at HAVEN looked to classic Canadian military combat boots in the hopes of creating a modernized, evolved take on the trusted style.

The first step was finding a world-renowned producer of boots, which was found in Onè Di Fonte, a small town in Northwestern Italy. From here, fabrication was next. For the uppers, durable Kudu suede from the UK-based tannery, Charles F Stead and Co Ltd, was chosen in both black and grey.

Of course, no performance silhouette is quite complete without the addition of ease of access and a Vibram sole. For the Catalyst, Vibram's New Winkler offered the lightweight grip and stability that is key to tackling the colder months of the year.

Additional details that make this a winter-ready beast include a Zeppa NG5 midsole, padded collar, and full leather lining.

