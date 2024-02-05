HOKA's Trail Sneaker Masterpiece Is Gorgeous & Grounded

If you’re reading this, it’s probably too late. HOKA is planning on releasing its Tor Ultra Lo shoe in a new colorway for Spring/Summer 2024 and given how quickly these sell out, a new color is very good news until its already gone.

The Tor Ultra Lo in “Wheat/Mushroom” has all the makings of the best version of HOKA's most popular hiking sneaker.

This particular model and colorway will be released as part of HOKA’s forthcoming Elite Terrain System collection, along with Clifton and Kaha Low sneakers in similar earthy colorways.

Built from the same model as the Tor Ultra High, HOKA's Tor Ultra Lo has GORE-TEX lining, a uniquely massive Vibram sole, and sexy gorp detailing in contrasting colors, in addition to some technical specs like some breathability holes on the sides, easy-clean upper paneling, and a sturdy lacing situation.

All of this makes the sneaker as grail-worthy as it is trail-worthy.

One Instagram user commented that the “Wheat/Mushroom” colorway is “one of the best silhouettes to drop in recent years.”

And, as HOKA itself describes the Tor Ultra Lo on its website, the hefty sneaker is a “hike beast is poised to reinvigorate its cult icon status.”

Well, no reinvigoration required: HOKA's Tor sneaker series is maybe the best thing that HOKA makes. It's so good that HOKA even recently introduced a sequel shoe nearly as good as the Tor Ultra Lo that inspired it.

It’s hard not to appreciate the HOKA Tor Ultra Lo for what it is, whether you’re into trail shoes for their purpose or their obvious good looks.

Given that the HOKA Tor Ultra Lo's price point typically hovers around the $200 mark, they're attainable (and desirable) enough to sell out almost as soon as they drop.

While HOKA reviewers debate whether the Ultra Lows are more comfortable or not than their parent shoe, the Ultra High, these sneakers have a solid, rightful fanbase.

You just have to be quick on your feet (har har) if you want to slide into a pair when the Elite Terrain System collection drops on HOKA's website and at select footwear retailers on February 9.