Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

HOKA's No-Nonsense Hiker Has Mastered Monochrome

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

HOKA has teamed up with Chicago-based brand Hidden Characters for a monochromatic collaboration on its uber-popular Tor Summit 2 sneaker.

HOKA’s chunky Tor Summit sequel has only been on the figurative e-shelves for less than two months but it’s already become one of the most popular HOKA sneakers on the market and has remained perpetually sold-out since its release.

In fact, sold-out HOKAs are becoming a regular occurrence of late, but no more so than the Tor Summit 2 hiker, which is virtually impossible to get a hold of if your finger isn’t on the button the moment the sneaker is released.

Well now, thanks to Hidden Characters, you’ll soon have another opportunity to cop HOKA’s Tor Summit 2 when it arrives in a sleek black and white colorway with a contrasting rubber mudguard that looks as if the sneaker has been dipped in paint.

1 / 5
Voo Store

Though an exact release date hasn't been specified yet, images of HOKA's Hidden Characters collaboration surfaced on the VooStore website on March 6, but were then immediately removed, which could indicate that they'll be releasing very soon.

At this point, the only brand HOKA is really competing against is itself, such is the quality and want for its footwear. Whether it's dropping chunky mules, carbon-plated race shoes, or even recovery slides, HOKA has footwear on lock right now. 

It’s Tor Summit 2, though, is its finest shoe in its current rotation. And alongside Hidden Characters, inexplicably, it's just gotten even better.

Shop HOKA sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
Mafate Three2
HOKA
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Hopara
HOKA
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Tor Ultra Hi
HOKA
$265
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • HOKA's Tor Ultra Low sneaker in a green and white colorway
    HOKA's Best, Chunkiest Shoe Don't Need No Classic Colorways
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA Hopara 2.
    HOKA's Techy Hiking Sandal Just Got Better
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA's Tor Summit hiking sneaker in a black colorway
    HOKA's Tor Summit Sneaker Is the Tor Ultra Sequel We Deserve
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA SS24 sneaker preview.
    Somehow, HOKA's Best Shoes Are Getting Better
    • Sneakers
  • A photograph of HOKA's Mafate Three Two sneaker in a blue and white colorway with Vibram sole
    No One Beats HOKA at Beautiful Off-Trail Hikers
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • CP Company x Kiko Kostadinov SS24.
    C.P. Company & Kiko Kostadinov Are Back at It
    • Style
  • WSR main mar week 1
    From ASICS to Timberland, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Miu Miu's black New Balance 530 sneaker with a flat sole
    Miu Miu's Gloriously 2D New Balance Sneaker Is Flatter Than Ever
    • Sneakers
  • Gigi Hadid wearing a fur coat at the Miu Miu FW24 runway show
    Fashion Has Legitimized the Mob Wife
    • Style
  • Camper
    Camper's Latest Creation—Say Hello to ROKU
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Hidden Characters x HOKA Tor Summit 2 collaboration.
    HOKA's No-Nonsense Hiker Has Mastered Monochrome
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024