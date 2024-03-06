HOKA's No-Nonsense Hiker Has Mastered Monochrome

HOKA has teamed up with Chicago-based brand Hidden Characters for a monochromatic collaboration on its uber-popular Tor Summit 2 sneaker.

HOKA’s chunky Tor Summit sequel has only been on the figurative e-shelves for less than two months but it’s already become one of the most popular HOKA sneakers on the market and has remained perpetually sold-out since its release.

In fact, sold-out HOKAs are becoming a regular occurrence of late, but no more so than the Tor Summit 2 hiker, which is virtually impossible to get a hold of if your finger isn’t on the button the moment the sneaker is released.

Well now, thanks to Hidden Characters, you’ll soon have another opportunity to cop HOKA’s Tor Summit 2 when it arrives in a sleek black and white colorway with a contrasting rubber mudguard that looks as if the sneaker has been dipped in paint.

1 / 5 Voo Store

Though an exact release date hasn't been specified yet, images of HOKA's Hidden Characters collaboration surfaced on the VooStore website on March 6, but were then immediately removed, which could indicate that they'll be releasing very soon.

At this point, the only brand HOKA is really competing against is itself, such is the quality and want for its footwear. Whether it's dropping chunky mules, carbon-plated race shoes, or even recovery slides, HOKA has footwear on lock right now.

It’s Tor Summit 2, though, is its finest shoe in its current rotation. And alongside Hidden Characters, inexplicably, it's just gotten even better.