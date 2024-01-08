Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Only Thing Better Than HOKA's Red-Hot Hiking Sneaker Is Its Sequel Shoe

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

It ain't hyperbole to call HOKA's Tor Ultra the sportswear company's best sneaker — there's a reason this weatherproof beast is perpetually sold-out. Answering the call to improve upon perfection, HOKA has come back from the lab with the Tor Summit sneaker, which somehow challenges its best shoe for peerless girth.

And I mean girth. HOKA's new Tor Summit shoe is just as chunky as the mighty Tor Ultra Low but it's actually more attractive, thanks to a streamlined facade.

Hard to admit, frankly, 'cuz HOKA's Tor Ultra Low is a veritable oversized sneaker masterpiece but facts is facts: the Tor Summit might outdo even its own forebear.

Fitted with nubuck (!) uppers and metal eyelets, HOKA's Tor Summit like an objectively sexier take on what makes the Tor Ultra Low so appealing. The heft is there but the silhouette is appreciably evened out, clean lines in place of purposely awkward chunk.

1 / 2
HOKA

The same Vibram MegaGrip sole unit anchors this beast, so the Tor Summit is no less sturdy than its ancestor. The only difference is that the Tor Summit is arguably more street-savvy than the Tor Ultra — ironic, perhaps, given the Tor Summit's purpose-driven naming scheme (these are the HOKA shoes you presumably wear to scale the summit).

Not that one necessarily even has to be better than the other but in terms of daily drivers, the Tor Summit makes the most sense to me.

Still, the Tor Ultra is a study in sneaker evolution. Introduced in 2018 as an Engineered Garments collaboration, it took several years for HOKA to reissue the beefy hiker as an in-line model.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

When HOKA finally did drop the Tor line again, it swapped the sneakers' breathable eVent lining for waterproof GORE-TEX.

This made the Tor Ultra a solid shoe for inclement weather but, for someone who runs warm, a sneaker to eye warily in ordinary climes.

It didn't help that the Tor Ultra Lo, the more manageable of the two Tor Ultra models — the other is a giant boot — was massively weighty.

Great-looking shoe to be sure, what with the impressively balanced panels on the upper and deliciously massive Vibram sole below, but not too much fun to actually wear by my count.

The Tor Summit solves that concern without sacrificing any of the Tor Ultra's appeal.

Sure, it smooths out the upper's paneling, flattening the appreciably functional vent system for smoothly bifurcation, but the proportions are intact. It's a wonderfully huge shoe, either way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

HOKA hasn't yet given the Tor Summit a release date or price but considering that it did display the sneaker during a Spring/Summer 2024 preview, expect them to release prior to warm weather.

What a great 12 months HOKA just had. Between its new and remarkably excellent Ora Primo mules — still sold-out everywhere, BTW — and the much-lauded Restore TC slip-on, HOKA's recovery line is stronger than ever, all while its in-line designs just keep getting better.

All the world needs is more Tor shoes and all will be well. Keep 'em coming, HOKA.

Shop HOKA sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
Mafate Three 2
HOKA
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
U Clifton LS
Satisfy x HOKA
$225
Image on Highsnobiety
Tor Ultra Hi
HOKA
$265
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. He has over a half-decade of experience overseeing for fashion and culture publications, leading editorial teams, and ideating content for magazines. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and architecture, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake frequently explores disparate subjects like the [style of old people](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/elderly-style-trend/), the [rebranding of Tory Burch](https://https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/tory-burch-brand-reinvention/), and the [Louis Vuitton collection](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/virgil-abloh-nigo-interview/) ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh. Sometimes Jake covers subjects, like [Supreme's waning relevance](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/supreme-dead/), that incites wider discussion among even people who haven't read the articles. Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting long thinkpieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word of good clothing. That's what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, 'Simpsons' podcasts, 'Dark Souls' speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather.
We Recommend
  • most comfortable sneakers
    The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • hiking shoes
    These Hiking Sneakers Combine Style and Substance
    • Style
  • Tom Sachs x Nikecraft
    Here's Where to Cop All Colors of the Tom Sachs x Nikecraft General Purpose Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • 5 gore tex alternatives help survive winter Hoka One One Rowing Blazers The North Face
    5 Water-Resistant GORE-TEX Alternatives to Help You Stay Dry This Winter
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    How HOKA Unintentionally Infiltrated Fashion
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Post Archive Fashion & On Running's sneaker collaboration in a off-white colorway
    Post Archive Fashion? On Running? It's All Coming Together
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA's Tor Summit hiking sneaker in black and beige colorways
    The Only Thing Better Than HOKA's Red-Hot Hiking Sneaker Is Its Sequel Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • canada goose hood trim collective
    Canada Goose's Hoods Will Never Be the Same (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Product photos of Coperni & PUMA's collaborative sneaker in black, white and yellow colorways
    Did Coperni & PUMA Design a Ballet Flat or a Football Boot? Yes
    • Sneakers
  • Ayo Edebiri at the 2024 Golden Globes
    Why Does Everyone Have a F*ck Ass Bob?
    • Beauty
  • Otto 958 & Suicoke's Vibram toe shoe mules
    Look On My Toe Shoe Mules, Ye Mighty, and Despair
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023