J.Crew’s New Balance 997Hs Ushers in Fall Vibes

Brand: J.Crew x New Balance

Model: 997H

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $95

Buy: J. Crew's website

Editor’s Notes: I don't know about everyone else, but I'm ready for fall. And from the looks of the seasonal New Balance 997Hs up above, so are J.Crew and New Balance.

New Balance looks to J.Crew once again to exclusively house its New Balance 997H "Dove/Navy/Highlight," which is now up for grabs on J.Crew's online store.

The J.Crew x New Balance 997H exhibits the model's customary suede and mesh construction on the upper, dressed in a transitional-weather-worthy color scheme.

J.Crew's New Balance 997H — a contemporary tweak to the 1990's OG 997 — boasts neutral hues for the most part. As you can see up top, shades of light beige, khaki, and cedar take over the shoe from the netted ankle to rubber outsole.

On the other hand, bright orange and highlighter yellow tastefully offset the J.Crew's 997Hs, evident on the shoe's oversized "N" logo and toe box.

J.Crew has never shied away from a lively palette, often infusing its approachable American uniforms with vivid tints and prints here and there.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Take the brand's New Balance 992 "NY," for instance. The 2021 colorway paid homage to the Big Apple's outdoor scenery. Though, the sneaker could've quickly passed the vibe check for a New York Giants collab, too.

Then, there were the rich teal 997Hs. I also can't forget when J.Crew got a little wild on us with its animal-printed 997Hs. *Side note, it looks like someone is a 997H fan.

J.Crew's New Balance 997H Dove/Navy/Highlight" certainly ushers in the vibes for the forthcoming season. After all, it is straight from the brand's Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook, led by newly-appointed menswear creative director Brendon Babenzien.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The New Balance 997H Dove/Navy/Highlight" fits right in amongst the sea of FW22 offerings, which spans from classic collegiate knits to loud fair isle vests.

In short, the J.Crew x New Balance 997H "Dove/Navy/Highlight" proves ain't nothing wrong with a couple hints of color for fall.

I mean, why should summer have all the vibrant fun?

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.