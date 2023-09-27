No One Does Chaotic Dressing Like Jack Black

What I’d do to take a peek inside the wardrobe of Jack Black. I can picture it now: a bizarre cocktail of space kitten T-shirts, flamed past-the-knee shorts, and no less than six pairs of exactly the same Merrell Jungle Mocs.

A now-signature collection of wild looks as vast as they are impressive. Truly.

Black’s style is — and I presume he won’t mind me saying — outrageous and his latest look, which was spotted as the actor was seen picketing alongside Bob Odenkirk and SAG-AFTRA and WGA members on September 26, is no different.

Getty Images / David Livingston / Contributor

Let’s start from the top down: the hat is a bush jungle fisherman’s style sun cap and sits atop a T-shirt that adorns three wolves howling at a moon.

The piste de resistance, though, comes a little further down in the form of flame-covered shorts, tie dye socks, and one Black’s many pairs of Merrell Jungle Mocs.

Long-time admirers of Black’s outlandish fashion sense won’t feel perturbed by this latest look which is kinda run of the mill by the actor’s standards.

That being said, while three wolves howling at a moon above on-fire shorts is something to behold, this vast collection of space kitten tees still reigns supreme for us. It’s been a while, too.