Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Jacquemus Wishes You a Nude Kendall Khristmas

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 4
Jacquemus / Drew Vickers

Jacquemus knows how to make an impression. Regular holiday campaigns are too boring — how about near-naked Kendall Jenner wearing only a Santa hat?!

Yes, the 28-year-old Kardashian-Jenner model stars in the ads for "Guirlande," Jacquemus' just-dropped-online Christmas 2023 collection. And, y'know what, the whole thing is pretty fun. I didn't ask for Jacquemus Jenga but I am glad it exists.

Though the saucier imagery — Jacquemus' perpetual specialty — is buzzier, the photo of Kendall tucked into skis and sweater atop a fleece couch is actually one of her best shots in a minute, if you ask moi. And you didn't. But I'm saying so anyways.

Maybe it's the Mona Lisa smile that Kendall let play across her face or the sparkle of the Jacquemus knit but, especially considering that most of the internet derides the famous nothing-giver for, well, giving nothing, it's a nice subtle picture.

That being said, Kendall's semi-NSFW shots do speak louder, which is clearly the point. I mean, Jacquemus knows the power of a provocative picture perhaps better than anyone else in the biz.

Remember the French label's Fall 2017 campaign, where clothing wasn't just optional: it was eschewed entirely. Who needs designer when it's skin on skin?

But — or should I say butt? — the sauciest of the semi-NSFW Kendall campaign was published on November 5, the day before Jacquemus premiered Kendall holiday campaign in full.

That's when Jacquemus offered a first look at the Kendall imagery with a classically Jacquemus photo: barely any clothes in sight, light shining off a wet butt wrapped in Christmas lights.

It might not even be Kendall's butt, you know, because who can really tell from here? Either way, it's very Jacquemus to reveal a campaign ass-backwards. Ha ha I am funny.

Even before that buttcrack cracked the surface, though, Jacquemus hinted at its big star with a stylish shot of tinsel crumpled on the floor.

Fans were really hoping that Mariah Carey was to be Jacquemus' big star, which might've been cooler than Kendall but also more left-field. I mean, Kendall's done the Jacquemus runway before, even as recently as this past summer.

Not for nothing, but the Kardashians are at least a little overplayed right now, between all of Kim's SKIMS business, Kourtney's kid, and Kylie launching her own fashion brand.

Hell, Kim just became the face of Marc Jacobs. Again. I know she ain't Kendall and vice versa but they're one big famous family and the folks in Jacquemus' IG comment section ain't shy about saying so.

"Ugh not her again. There are so many gorgeous models out there," one fan moaned. "Over her, please any other model on earth PLEASE," another begged.

In fairness to her, Kendall hasn't been in the news as much recently, besides wearing some expensive stuff and challenging Kim for Marilyn Monroe supremacy. Perhaps she was simply taking a break from all the heavy fashion lifting she did during Paris Fashion Week.

And by heavy fashion lifting, I mean strolling down the runway looking absolutely stoic, on a tabula rasa-type beat.

Off the catwalk, Kendall's modeling pivots include Stella McCartney — another legit good showing from her, TBH, and another with some bare skin — and the Gucci campaign where she turned up with her smiley beau Bad Bunny.

I can't imagine that Kendall's presence will actually help sell more Jacquemus clothes but that's never the point you wanna hire a Kardashian or a Jenner. You bring these women in because it gives your brand more attention, end of story.

And that's fine, honestly, 'cuz how much attention is an ordinary holiday campaign gonna get you, anyways? Well, I mean good attention...

Anyways, this kind of stunt casting brought plenty of eyeballs to Acne studios, albeit with a different Jenner. And never let it be said that Jacquemus missed any opportunity to grab the spotlight, even when its designs are good enough to stand tall on their own merits.

But Jacquemus Jenga vs semi-NSFW Jacquemus Kendall Jenner campaign? One is always gonna top the other.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Chunky Cup
GUSTAF WESTMAN OBJECTS
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Salt and Pepper Shakers
Carhartt WIP
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
Decanter
NEIGHBORHOOD x Ballantine
$160
We Recommend
  • workwear jacket
    Workwear Jackets Work All Year Round
    • Style
  • Zegna x The Elder Statesman Down Jacket
    These Down Jackets Are the Silver Lining to the Cold Ahead
    • Style
  • crossbody bag side bag
    Storage Wars: 15 Crossbody Bags to Store Your Daily Essentials
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Wait, Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Are Actually Dating??
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Kylie Jenner Boards the Tighty-Whitey Train
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • 2 chaiz fur coat outfit
    Blunts, Bottega, & Beyoncé: The Recipe for a Great 2 Chainz 'Fit
    • Style
  • Models wear ASICS' GEL-Kahana 8 fast lace slip-on dad sneakers
    Finally, ASICS Is Making Slip-On Dad Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Princess Diana seen in 1997 wearing a green Philadelphia Eagles jacket
    Princess Diana Made This Eagles Jacket the Stuff of Dreams — Until Now
    • Style
  • Dior Baby Perfume Fragrance Bonne Étoile
    Francis Kurkdjian Brings Back Dior's Baby Perfume
    • Beauty
  • travis scott jumpman jack brown black
    Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Shoe Emerges in Yet *Another* New Colorway
    • Sneakers
  • Models wear BLESS clothing in a Supreme lookbook
    What Is BLESS, Supreme's Next Big Collaborator?
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023