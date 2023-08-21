For Jamie Foxx, Wealth Is Health

Jamie Foxx's health may be the subject of most Foxx-related conversations these days but his wardrobe ought to be of equal intrigue. After all, if clothes make the man, shouldn't Jamie Foxx's clothes speak to how he's feeling?

If so, Jamie Foxx ain't just feeling healthy — he's fully recovered.

Stepping out of Nobu Malibu on the evening of August 20, Jami Foxx wore a visibly luxurious look, with a look-at-me orange jacket, Givenchy T-shirt, Amiri sweatpants, Versace's Greca Labyrinth sneakers, and a fancy hat.

Quite a statement outfit for someone seemingly laying low but, then again, Foxx isn't really hiding the fact that he's moving on with his life.

I fully respect Foxx's desire to keep his mysterious hospital stay to himself — why do people think anyone needs to share news about illnesses with the world? — and, amusingly, I see his Big Logo look as indicative of a return to normalcy.

See, Foxx was dining with Rafi Anteby, Foxx's self-described "best friend," who posted a lengthy missive about his friendship with Jamie Foxx. That's all well and good, but the thing that interests me is that, in the accompanying photo that Anteby posted, you can see Foxx wearing a similarly fancy hat and T-shirt printed with a giant Balenciaga logo.

This is normal for Jamie Foxx: giant hat and expensive but basic luxury clothes branded with enormous logos.

Foxx has kept quiet about his April 2023 hospital stay, as is his right, which has unfortunately allowed grifters to fill the void with conspiracy theories aplenty.

But, as you can see, Jamie Foxx is fine and well. Really, the only mystery is whether or not he owns any clothes not printed with an enormous logo.